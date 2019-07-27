The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 27
Tweets of the Day:
Old from spring but 🔙🔜 new & improved-The CREW#gOBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/2mxNi5Q3ES— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) July 26, 2019
🙌 Lavert Hill has been named to the watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, given annually to the outstanding player of the year! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/RG0sm6c9tJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 26, 2019
Huge thanks to @TB12sports and @TomBrady for the amazing visit and giving me the tools I need to further my football career! #MindBodySpirit pic.twitter.com/t314WOiXqS— Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) July 26, 2019
It’s great having a place like @SixZeroAcademy to be able to compete with the best players around the state. Im thankful to be able to work with good people and great players. Here’s a clip from the other day. Hard work is paying of. pic.twitter.com/J8e3vDQRy5— Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) July 26, 2019
BIG NEWS: @FCBarcelona announces their full First Team (including Lionel Messi) will participate in the LaLiga-Serie A Cup in August!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 26, 2019
GET YOUR TICKETS » https://t.co/ClJa5XCGJy pic.twitter.com/EmQG0zDF9r
If 🏈 season doesn't feel close enough, here's a few of Gus Johnson's best @CFBONFOX calls from @B1Gfootball in 2018.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 26, 2019
You're welcome. 😏 pic.twitter.com/JHfPRrA6Lm
The Naz Effect. @nazhillmon ranks in the top 3️⃣ of 5️⃣ statistical categories for @usabjnt. 〽️🏀🇺🇸#goblue #USABWU19 pic.twitter.com/OwyxgieBlf— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 26, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Recruiting: Four-Star 2021 Lineman Will Attend BBQ
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Lavert Hill Named To Walter Camp Watch List
• Austin Fox, Opposing Coach — 'You Just Know Atteberry Will Play At The Next Level'
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Wolverines Football Ahead Of Fall Camp
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: RJ Moten Will Announce Tomorrow
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Howard Eisley's career comes 'full circle' with Michigan basketball assistant job
---
