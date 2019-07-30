News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 30

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

“What I love about Isiah is he’s got such a great attitude and humility in making mistakes
— Micah Lancaster on Isaiah Livers

Headlines

• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, INSIDE THE FORT: Big House BBQ, Basketball Recruiting, Football, More

• Andrew Hussey, Basketball Trainer Micah Lancaster Discusses His Work With Isaiah Livers

• Mike Singer, Michigan Visit Exceeds Expectations For 2021 OL Noah Josey

• Andrew Hussey, 2022 Cornerback Myles Rowser Still High On The Michigan Wolverines

• Austin Fox, Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner Tabs U-M As His Early Favorite Following Visit

• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Ben Bredeson was skeptical of Josh Gattis and Michigan’s new offense. Now he’s on board.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}