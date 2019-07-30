The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 30
Tweets of the Day:
The Block 〽️ can be found anywhere! Even in Greece ... GO BLUE! pic.twitter.com/a1AOTe3G4U— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) July 29, 2019
Our ho〽️e. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/NSo2e6CGx6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 29, 2019
"He just doesn't want to be good, he wants to be ɢʀᴇᴀᴛ."@RashanAGary | #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/HRhgrA3TTN— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 29, 2019
It’s Future Wolverines Camp week w/ Michigan Baseball @umichbaseball. Among the 1st lessons from @ErikBakich: how to meet/ greet people. #lifeskills #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/PgUanmJRYZ— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) July 30, 2019
From everyone at 〽️🏀, we are 🙏 for @BadgerMBB assistant coach Howard Moore and his son Jerell https://t.co/fl2maYQaFk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 29, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines
• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, INSIDE THE FORT: Big House BBQ, Basketball Recruiting, Football, More
• Andrew Hussey, Basketball Trainer Micah Lancaster Discusses His Work With Isaiah Livers
• Mike Singer, Michigan Visit Exceeds Expectations For 2021 OL Noah Josey
• Andrew Hussey, 2022 Cornerback Myles Rowser Still High On The Michigan Wolverines
• Austin Fox, Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner Tabs U-M As His Early Favorite Following Visit
• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Ben Bredeson was skeptical of Josh Gattis and Michigan’s new offense. Now he’s on board.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook