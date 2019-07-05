The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 5
Tweets of the Day:
Red, White and (Go) Blue!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 4, 2019
Happy Birthday, America! 〽️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zSoKjxSh2x
Happy birthday @america 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SazPhkaIBo— Michigan Ultras (@MichiganUltras) July 4, 2019
It’s all about connecting and building that TEAM culture! It was so exciting to get on the floor with these young men! GO BLUE! https://t.co/L4V5HWACj7— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) July 4, 2019
Happy Independence Day!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 4, 2019
One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation evermore! -- Oliver Wendell Holmes#GoBlue #FourthofJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/LbMnpMqBi9
What so proudly we #Hail 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Uzsp8OyrPw— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 4, 2019
1-2-3 frame for @JeffCriswell5. 💪— USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 5, 2019
USA 2, Cuba 0 | MID 6 pic.twitter.com/Unf7ZUMfjw
WHAT SO PROUDLY WE #HAIL.#GoBlue 〽️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2CfTnb25D1— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 4, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Recapping U-M's Incredible Recent Run On The Recruiting Trail
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Football
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Enjoy First Practice Under Juwan Howard
• Andrew Hussey, Two Wolverines Named To Sporting News' Preseason All-America Team
• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: Michigan ace pitchers Tommy Henry, Karl Kauffmann sign MLB contracts
