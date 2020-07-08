 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 8
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 8

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"At the end of the day, I think it’s kind of unique to say, ‘Yeah, I’m playing for a coach that was a part of that history at that time.’"
— Grand Rapids Christian head coach Eric Taylor, talking about the possibility of Rivals150 shooting guard Kobe Bufkin playing for Juwan Howard, a former Fab Five star.

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: GR Christian Coach Provides Update On Kobe Bufkin's Recruitment, Finalists

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Back On Campus

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: The Positives And Negatives Of Tristan Bounds' 6-8, 280-Pound Stature

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Kobe Bufkin Announcing Friday

Mike Farrell, Rivals: Which programs are recruiting defensive ends best in 2021?

---

