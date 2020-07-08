TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 8

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 8
Tweets of the day
🤫... pic.twitter.com/S9H9chcjTk— Kobe Bufkin (@kb33zy_04) July 7, 2020
Jordan Poole makes the three from the right wing. He runs back down the floor. https://t.co/f8g6HvDOqt— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) July 7, 2020
The legend of "Sauce Castillo" lives on. 😂— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 7, 2020
Thanks to social media and a closed captioning error, @umichbball star Nik Stauskas hears his legendary nickname on the street more often than his actual name. Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/RLOBN8y32U
BTN x @NorthwesternSPS pic.twitter.com/ELCPDF0hMG
“and it GOES, FOR THE WIN...”— Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) July 7, 2020
〽️🔥🔥 https://t.co/oQKz8JeDDS
20.5 MPH in this mornings workout pic.twitter.com/P4mb2lLygS— Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) July 7, 2020
There are positives to take away from every circumstance, but it may require a shift in perspective. pic.twitter.com/BCCNWM8Jyj— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) July 7, 2020
This kid wanted us all to wear @UMich stuff for her birthday. Asked for football cards and was over the moon to get a @SheaPatterson_1 card in her first pack and @Mckeon_Sean in her second! Perfect start to the day! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/HrfGkKDfEW— Dr. Bradford Hubbard (@hubbardbradford) July 7, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: GR Christian Coach Provides Update On Kobe Bufkin's Recruitment, Finalists
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Back On Campus
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: The Positives And Negatives Of Tristan Bounds' 6-8, 280-Pound Stature
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Kobe Bufkin Announcing Friday
• Mike Farrell, Rivals: Which programs are recruiting defensive ends best in 2021?
---
