The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 10

"They’ve compared me to Lamar [Jackson]. They see some similarities in what I can do. That’s been a good feeling. It impresses me a lot. It’s exciting to know that Coach Weiss coached Lamar because he’s one of my favorite players. One day, I hope to meet Lamar."

— 2022 Michigan QB target Nate Johnson, a dual-threat signal-caller, on Matt Weiss and the Michigan coaching staff