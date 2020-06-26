 The Michigan Wolverines' football program received big recruiting news yesterday when 4-star Cristian Dixon committed.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 26

Austin Fox
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Just did a zoom chat with Coach Harbaugh for Michigan. A first for zoom. I feel like a tech geek. So proud. LOL. Coach is doing tremendous recruiting job.”
— Former Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott on Twitter yesterday

Get a FREE t-shirt when you join TheWolverine.com with promo code Monthly2020

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Four-Star Receiver Cristian Dixon Picks Michigan

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Surges Into the top 5 in the National Recruiting Rankings

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Analyst: Big-Bodied Michigan WR Commit Cristian Dixon 'Catches Everything'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Cristian Dixon Means for Michigan

• Alex Arend, TheSpun: Former Michigan Star Trey Burke Signs With NBA Team

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}