The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 15
Tweets of the Day:
We’re about 24 hours away from defending our championship…— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2019
You Ready? #GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/5UdmoIle1K
Take Flight // Chicago Bound #GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/tL2w5cVNpS— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 14, 2019
📍#GoBlue 〽️ #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/liDGdkhLwW— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2019
#TBT at the #B1GTourney…— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 14, 2019
2017: Champs.
2018: Champs.
Let’s rock again. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tASD42xOQI
This HUSTLE don’t stop! 😤— Joshua Ross (@JoshuaRoss_12) March 14, 2019
🎥: @_TyRogers_ pic.twitter.com/XTnjkimlAc
Our guys support our guys. #FAMILY #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/AqTvOaBtPz— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 14, 2019
They left em in the dark🥀 so I had to bring em to light 🌹 🎥: @_TyRogers_ pic.twitter.com/rTxjdfB3DB— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) March 14, 2019
Improve Every Day#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/hUpd8IBl0e— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 14, 2019
MICHIGAN WINS! We'll be back at Fisher Stadium Friday at 4 p.m. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/P1L2VHVjlY— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 15, 2019
A WIN AT HOME! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cEnHSAmtXI— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 14, 2019
.@umichsoftball wins the Home Opener at Alumni Field today 8-0 over Kent State in a run rule game. Senior Faith Canfield leads off the Michigan First Inning with a home run to start the day for the Blue Team.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bLrzN4Hl4N— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) March 15, 2019
#OTD in 1990 @umichwbball made its first NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines made it to the second round after defeating Oklahoma State, 77-68.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 14, 2019
The 1989-90 team was also the first in school history to reach 20 wins in a season. pic.twitter.com/OcztkuOwjS
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball News & Views: Beilein On Matthews Snub, More
• Andrew Hussey, Football Spring Preview: Who Will Start Next To Josh Metellus At Safety?
• Austin Fox, NFL Draft Expert Praises Combine Performances Of U-M's 4 Defensive Players
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Talking Big Ten Tournament
• Austin Fox, By The Numbers: Will Michigan Win A 3rd Straight Big Ten Tournament Title?
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Tight End
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 DE Ty Hamilton Has First U-M Visit Set
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting Video: Zeb Jackson In Action
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Basketball Recruiting Photo Feature: Zeb Jackson Leads Team To Win
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: It’s tournament time, and Michigan’s ‘edge’ is back
