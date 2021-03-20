 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play Texas Southern today at 3:00 PM ET.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-20 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at the NCAA Championships (in St. Louis)

Sport: Wrestling

When: 11:00 AM ET

Channel: ESPN or ESPN2

***

What: Texas Southern vs. Michigan (in West Lafayette, Ind.)

Sport: Men's Basketball

When: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

***

What: Michigan at the Big Ten Championships (in Minneapolis)

Sport: Women's Gymnastics

When: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Madness, we missed you."
— Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt on Twitter Friday afternoon
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch (Fort Edition): Howard Stands Ready to Roll

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Howard Wins Another Award, Off to one of the Best Starts in School History

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Spring Football Intel, Recruiting Insight and More

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Myles Pollard Visit; What's Next at LB?

• Brad Rudner, MGoBlue: MacNeil Wins NCAA Title, Makes History in 100 Butterfly

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}