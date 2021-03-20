The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 20
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at the NCAA Championships (in St. Louis)
Sport: Wrestling
When: 11:00 AM ET
Channel: ESPN or ESPN2
***
What: Texas Southern vs. Michigan (in West Lafayette, Ind.)
Sport: Men's Basketball
When: 3:00 PM ET
Channel: CBS
***
What: Michigan at the Big Ten Championships (in Minneapolis)
Sport: Women's Gymnastics
When: 6:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Getting in one more day of work before our Madness starts tomorrow!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DAplTozjlX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 19, 2021
Bill Raftery says he spent his week “stealing from” BTN analyst John Beilein during the Big Ten Tournament 🐐— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 19, 2021
Michigan is the only school that has received a No. 3 seed or better in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) March 19, 2021
Former Wolverine Colin Castleton leads Florida to a 10-point comeback victory over Virginia Tech.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 19, 2021
His stat line: 19 points (6-8 FG), 14 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists.
Huge rejection by the former @umichbball reserve: https://t.co/0Mqe3B9nl0— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 19, 2021
Let’s get to work ... @campsanderson style 💪🏻💪🏽#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/VYg5gJoaMw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 19, 2021
Madness, we missed you— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) March 19, 2021
THIS IS MARCH.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2021
A FULL day of March Madness ahead 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vscKS8cPxx— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 19, 2021
Don't walk....run!— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2021
Get your bracket in this morning: https://t.co/n8FIhgdEbg pic.twitter.com/MuyJs5lSuK
THERE'S A FULL DAY OF MARCH MADNESS TODAY! pic.twitter.com/19fDYJKU85— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2021
couple of interesting things about filling out your bracket. 9 seeds have a winning record vs 8 seeds and in the last decade 11 seeds have a winning record vs 6 seeds. #MarchMadness— Tom Armbrustmacher (@tommya14) March 19, 2021
Three rules to live by:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2021
1. Never acknowledge The Godfather: Part III.
2. Never waste calories on pizza outside of the Eastern Time Zone.
3. ALWAYS foul up three late.
Keys to NCAA Tournament Upsets:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2021
1. Get the higher seed to start emotionally cracking
2. Make free throws
3. Make in excess of eight 3-point shots
4. Low turnovers
So mom finally filled out her bracket (as told to me😇). She likes “Gonzagi”. She twice referred to Arkansas as Utah. And she’s crushed about MSU’s loss. Her Final Four: Gonzagi(a) Michigan Ohio State Illinois. Michigan beats OSU for the championship 🤷♀️— angelique (@chengelis) March 19, 2021
Michigan is the only No. 1 seed in the last 20 years to lose as many as three of its last five games before the NCAA Tournament.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) March 19, 2021
Make it 🖐 All-America, second team honors for Hunter Dickinson— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 19, 2021
He's gonna need a big showcase!#GoBlue〽️🏀 #MarchMadness https://t.co/xooagn4wAN
This is the first time since 1996-97 that Michigan State will miss the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) March 19, 2021
What does this mean for the wind in SE Michigan for Saturday morning? I'll be hitting the Lake Erie walleye. https://t.co/AYHKfBI7Pw— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) March 19, 2021
Today's starting lineup vs. Illinois:— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 19, 2021
⌚️ 4 PM
📺 Big Ten Network+
💻 https://t.co/7IN6dZ9FHh
📊 https://t.co/AwYnw6LLEx
📻 https://t.co/h9MXuHfEAy#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/rL0rHToKw7
HOME OPENER!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 19, 2021
🆚 Illinois
📍Ray Fisher Stadium at the Wilpon Complex (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
⌚️ 4 PM
📺 Big Ten Network+
💻 https://t.co/7IN6dZrh5R
📊 https://t.co/AwYnw73n37
📻 https://t.co/h9MXuGY3J0#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/6NCQVkpfRR
Hello, beautiful.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KaAjhvYA6y— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 19, 2021
Angell Hall, Clements Library, Burton Memorial Tower ... the @umich campus would look very different if not for Albert Kahn. https://t.co/kqvKLxSNZH— University of Michigan Heritage Project (@umheritage) March 19, 2021
Thursday night was a 50-50 evening for @umichswimdive's Maggie MacNeil, who led the 400 Medley Relay off in 49.76, becoming the second woman in history to break 50 seconds in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lmMm30Pocz— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) March 19, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch (Fort Edition): Howard Stands Ready to Roll
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Howard Wins Another Award, Off to one of the Best Starts in School History
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Spring Football Intel, Recruiting Insight and More
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Myles Pollard Visit; What's Next at LB?
• Brad Rudner, MGoBlue: MacNeil Wins NCAA Title, Makes History in 100 Butterfly
