The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 26

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Thank you to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Warriner and Coach Brown and the entire staff for truly believing in me since my freshman year of high school! Go Blue!"
— New Michigan OL commit Greg Crippen

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 OL Greg Crippen Commits To Michigan

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: New Jersey DE Dominick Giudice Goes In-Depth On Commitment To Michigan

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: A New 2021 Guard Target Emerges

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Hunter Dickinson, Several Michigan Targets Named High School All-Americans

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Numbers & Stats To Know Surrounding Howard's Debut Season In Ann Arbor

---

