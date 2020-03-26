The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 26
God has blessed me with the opportunity to play the game of football at a high level to be used as a platform for Him! I’m so blessed to announce that I am committed to my childhood dream school, The University of Michigan!!! #GoBlue @CoachNua @FBCoachDBrown @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/rgXI8QwK9c— Dominick Giudice (@dom_giudice27) March 26, 2020
Let’s gooo everyone keep watching 〽️ https://t.co/BFjdEgfKbq— Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020
Okay next time I make a post about college, it’ll be a commitment. Fr this time 😂😂 trust , no more games— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) March 25, 2020
Stay true to the grind , no excuses— Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) March 26, 2020
A lot like you, @tsnmike was looking forward to seeing Isaiah Livers in a leading role during the postseason.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 25, 2020
"Hopefully, we'll see more of Isaiah, and the rest of the Wolverines, in the future."@isaiah__02 | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/FiU7w1iirl
Whether it’s GoogleMeet or FaceTime this is the smile you need in tough times! #Crew Love these guys! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/RT9reH08Wk— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) March 25, 2020
2013 Sweet 16, Trey Burke with one of the best games in March Madness history. 23 points, 10 assists & 1 epic shot to send the game into overtime! pic.twitter.com/mE01bbyM7x— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 23, 2020
Michigan made it to the National Championship game with 3 freshman and 1 sophomore in the starting lineup and we got robbed that game champs in my eyes tho pic.twitter.com/Ijz1I4Or4Q— Andre Seldon Sr (@dresel85) March 25, 2020
Sports will bring us together again. @UMichAthletics AD Warde Manuel joins the show to discuss the latest developments on the athletic department and University's response to COVID-19.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 25, 2020
IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/pISYkfuP8E#GoBlue 〽️🎙 | @JonJansen77 pic.twitter.com/khfqj08MNT
Excellent work by the Angel. So much respect for the doctors, nurses and everybody in health care. I'm in awe of their courage. https://t.co/UlZ1ueWhwX— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) March 25, 2020
Michigan Man! https://t.co/m5HZvQNzH5— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 25, 2020
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 OL Greg Crippen Commits To Michigan
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: New Jersey DE Dominick Giudice Goes In-Depth On Commitment To Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: A New 2021 Guard Target Emerges
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Hunter Dickinson, Several Michigan Targets Named High School All-Americans
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Numbers & Stats To Know Surrounding Howard's Debut Season In Ann Arbor
