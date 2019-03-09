The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 9
Tweets of the Day:
IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 8, 2019
B1G game tomorrow in East Lansing! Are you ready?
Get all the game information ⤵️https://t.co/6yI6FXfo7z #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/FghKoB3PgL
Tomorrow!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/mIhy6lESI4— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 8, 2019
3⃣ days, 7⃣ games, that's all that remains.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 8, 2019
And here's where they stand: pic.twitter.com/3m59Ubh2ef
You better believe @JohnBeilein will have @umichbball ready for the noise at Breslin. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/GErmanjgBt— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 8, 2019
Semifinals, here we come! #goblue #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/wcM1nYcFvI— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 8, 2019
Wolverines have advanced to the semifinals of the #B1GTourney for the second time in school history and first since 2001. #goblue pic.twitter.com/By3gEq3Gxq— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 9, 2019
Check out the highlights from today’s huge 2OT win over Wisconsin! #goblue pic.twitter.com/UFFi6iuXkn— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 9, 2019
Following a double OT victory, No. 4 @umichwbball advances to the semifinals of the #B1GTourney and will take on No. 1 Maryland for a spot in the championship game. pic.twitter.com/hxudreulRA— Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) March 8, 2019
Postgame reaction from @nazhillmon and @halthome30 as Michigan knocked off Wisconsin today. #goblue pic.twitter.com/gQu7AHh4Nm— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 9, 2019
It's March....Survive and Advance! #goblue pic.twitter.com/EOcz0To7rk— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 8, 2019
.@halthome30 finished with 18 points - six in the second OT - and seven rebounds in 37 minutes. #goblue pic.twitter.com/qEKuRxdK9T— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 8, 2019
.@nazhillmon had 15 points, seven rebounds and drew seven fouls in 34 minutes. #goblue pic.twitter.com/zETQqAiWXC— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 8, 2019
.@hbrown_5 was huge today, finishing with 12 points and two assists in her first #B1GTourney action. #goblue pic.twitter.com/uTP5eVBb13— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 8, 2019
All the world’s a stage — and The Big House is the largest. #GoBlue x #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/zOJ70jDfrX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 8, 2019
Hail!!! We set a program record with our 8th win of the season. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/p51QDnEprL— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 8, 2019
Starting today off right. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/63EwfsDohU— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 8, 2019
Two games, two shutout wins for Blue today! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IRSauLi41p— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 9, 2019
.@UMichWGym's Emma McLean and Olivia Karas have been through a lot together in the last four years -- in honor of Senior Day on Saturday they wrote each other letters.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 8, 2019
✉️ »https://t.co/EGvZ4G7Axi pic.twitter.com/Fk4vUyP0T4
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Charles Matthews Questionable For MSU, More
• Andrew Hussey, How Michigan Basketball Matches Up With Michigan State
• Austin Fox, Simpson On Tomorrow Night's Game — 'It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This'
• Chris Balas, Hoops Recruiting: Wilson Done, Jackson Shines, Franz Wagner & More
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Athlete
• Austin Fox, NFL Draft Expert Goes In-Depth On Combine Performances Of Higdon & Gentry
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Making Inroads In Arizona
• Aria Gerson, Michigan Daily: After second chance, Michigan embraces Saturday's stakes
---
