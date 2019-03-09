Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 9

Michigan takes on Michigan State Saturday night.
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"I wouldn’t want to be playing any other team tomorrow night for the championship. This whole thing has been set up perfectly"
— Isiah Livers

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Charles Matthews Questionable For MSU, More

• Andrew Hussey, How Michigan Basketball Matches Up With Michigan State

• Austin Fox, Simpson On Tomorrow Night's Game — 'It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This'

• Chris Balas, Hoops Recruiting: Wilson Done, Jackson Shines, Franz Wagner & More

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Athlete

• Austin Fox, NFL Draft Expert Goes In-Depth On Combine Performances Of Higdon & Gentry

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Making Inroads In Arizona

• Aria Gerson, Michigan Daily: After second chance, Michigan embraces Saturday's stakes

---

{{ article.author_name }}