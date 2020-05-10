The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 10
Tweets of the day
Committed to what I can only describe as “inimitable”‼️〽️ @Coach_SMoore @CoachJim4UM @Thee_Matty_D @EliasKarras @beyondsportsIL @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @EJHolland_TW @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/Ri9zyymbV6— Tyler McLaurin ❄️ (@TMcLaurin21) May 9, 2020
Ho〽️e ‼️ https://t.co/xdvrjnpiXh— Tyler McLaurin ❄️ (@TMcLaurin21) May 9, 2020
Never gets old watching this.. #LittleBrother 〽️🏈🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/aJzCxn6rSl— UofmUpdates247 (@UofmUpdates247) May 9, 2020
Peppers was so fun to watch at Michigan pic.twitter.com/b5zXMvngBL— Ryan (@Haggs_88) May 9, 2020
The one-handed interception by @JourdanJD against Wiscy. Still awesome. pic.twitter.com/9tuMymCFu0— Ryan (@Haggs_88) May 9, 2020
Back in 1972, MSU was knocking on Michigan’s doorstep. In the 3rd quarter with the Wolverines leading, 3-0, this was the Spartans’ best drive & best chance to score...until Dave Brown shot out of the M secondary like a missile and ended any hopes of MSU scoring.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) May 9, 2020
Enjoy & GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/RJidIFlxNx
@CoachJim4UM joined @JonJansen77 on 'Inside the Trenches' to provide detail and perspective on his open letter to the football community, and how proposed changes will benefit student-athletes.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 9, 2020
〽🎙» https://t.co/6te4BmZP4J pic.twitter.com/RXx7pIwLrw
2021 five-star Patrick Baldwin Jr. is down to ten schools. @_pbaldwin23 pic.twitter.com/49vDOGNnMr— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) May 10, 2020
After a great meeting with @JuwanHoward and the rest of the staff, I’m thankful to announce I’ve received an offer from the University of Michigan #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/nirJpnNvvN— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) May 9, 2020
Five-star junior Harrison Ingram just landed an offer from Michigan after speaking with Juwan Howard, he told @Stockrisers. Long list of suitors here.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 9, 2020
Some nice plays from @mikebarrett_MB1 on ST last year. pic.twitter.com/9YhFNL7twP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 9, 2020
Happy Saturday pic.twitter.com/W3ZSQWiHAh— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 9, 2020
It’s Great to Be A Michigan Wolverine! 💛💙 #GoBlue #leadersandbest #leavealegacy pic.twitter.com/tuTgHALDeK— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020 Rest in Peace Ernest M. Sprague - https://t.co/wUNH1Pi6oV pic.twitter.com/Yrv52bIdeI— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) May 10, 2020
It's nice to be No. 1 🙌— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 9, 2020
RT if your squad has ever held the top spot in the AP Poll! pic.twitter.com/FSwoGq0iUZ
To the Class of 2020: welcome to our alumni family. Forever, #GoBlue. pic.twitter.com/59CANqW9Po— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 9, 2020
Starting today we're going to highlight one of our team leaders each week with #BlueCrew #STATurday— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 9, 2020
First up: the most dangerous leadoff man in college baseball @jg500087 !#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jwY8kENGjc
OTD in 1999 @umichbaseball beat Indiana 7-3 at Ray Fisher Stadium. Senior Mike Cervenak hit a home run - his 268th career hit at Michigan; making him the programs top hitter passing Ken Heyward. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YhwQH6Sh9n— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 9, 2020
OTD in 2002 @umichsoftball beat Penn State 4-3 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at Alumni Field. Marissa Young went 2 for 3 at the plate and had two RBI. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f8A2RfS6nr— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 9, 2020
A predictive weather modeling tool developed by a team at @UMEngineering could help power companies get more consistent output from renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines. https://t.co/Ar6rPijRPY pic.twitter.com/Ifwc5XrgXz— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 9, 2020
I am truly grateful and blessed to be offerered a scholarship by @CoachNua Sean Nua to play football for the MIGHTY University of Michigan. #Wolverines Thank you for such an amazing opportunity. @CoachAndyStokes @Siale26 @T_BirdFootball @UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/SSuBwaJRE1— 🇦🇸Siale Tuiteelagi Esera🇦🇸 (@EseraSiale) May 9, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Scores Commitment From Chicago LB Tyler McLaurin
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves Back Into top 10 in National Recruiting Rankings
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M on Jalen Coleman-Lands' List
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball: Five-Star Harrison Ingram Offered
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Ten Schools Remain for Patrick Baldwin
---
