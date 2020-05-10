News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 10

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“They have a top-notch education, especially in the major I want to go into [computer science]. It’s almost not competed against. Football wise, they are always a top 25 bowl program. They have the best connections out there right now and know the right people to get you in the right situation after college.”
— Bolingbrook (Ill.) High three-star outside linebacker Tyler McLaurin, following Saturday's commitment to Michigan
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Scores Commitment From Chicago LB Tyler McLaurin

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves Back Into top 10 in National Recruiting Rankings

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M on Jalen Coleman-Lands' List

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball: Five-Star Harrison Ingram Offered

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Ten Schools Remain for Patrick Baldwin

{{ article.author_name }}