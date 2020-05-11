The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 11
Tweets of the day
1000% Committed..🤝 Next chapter, Let’s go to work❗️ @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @Rivalsfbcamps @CoachBobShoop pic.twitter.com/uzqZWWgMZs— Rod moore 🌟 1️⃣0️⃣ (@Rodmoorejr) May 10, 2020
Down through the years, the 〽️🏈 secondary has been blessed with guys that could cover AND hit. Garland Rivers was one of those guys. A shut down corner who could knock you out. Check this out... pic.twitter.com/pfBnZx159Z— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) May 10, 2020
Top 10 Loudest Stadiums: By Decibel— CFB Hype (@CFB_Hype) May 11, 2020
#1 Washington- 133.6
#2 Clemson- 132.8
#3 LSU- 130
#4 Oregon- 127
#5 Virginia Tech- 126.2
#6 Penn State- 122
#7 Texas A&M- 117
#8 Florida- 115
#9 Tennessee- 114
#10 Michigan- 110
Dude won Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina as a sophomore last year.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 10, 2020
Averaged 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. https://t.co/8CzpmdkktM
🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/dzrGKQqA2u— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) May 10, 2020
We've made a weekly tradition of reenacting great moments in @UMichFootball and @umichbball history since @UMichAthletics issued the #ThoseWhoStayHome challenge. pic.twitter.com/jdOkGKvL0V— Jonah (@JonahInChicago) May 10, 2020
I’ve been blessed to have two incredible mothers. Can’t wait to see you both again someday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tWDOU5knkE— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) May 10, 2020
To all The Mom’s in my life. I love you. Have a great day and year. Stay well Mom’s 🙏🏻🙏🏻We thank you for all you do. pic.twitter.com/lNMnYKpknm— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 10, 2020
Thank you to all of our hockey moms / mums for all you do !— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) May 10, 2020
〽️GoBlue https://t.co/dUDsrGorR5
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY to the best mom I could have ever asked for! ❤️ @zintertiffany pic.twitter.com/oWhlM2sSzt— Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) May 10, 2020
💛💙@MegBMc3 ☝️🏈 Mom! pic.twitter.com/dpiSKqwbHx— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) May 10, 2020
🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SU1KkbaiVK— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) May 10, 2020
Always there for me. Love you Momma🌹 pic.twitter.com/rCpR9X0x2j— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) May 10, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day Lisa! I love you, I love our family...them some lucky boys! pic.twitter.com/PT5R3WYItJ— Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) May 10, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day ❤️— 𝐍.𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥-𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@HillNikhai) May 10, 2020
In celebration of all the dedicated and amazing Moms in our Michigan wrestling family — Happy Mother’s Day! 💙💛— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) May 11, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day to my 👸🏽. pic.twitter.com/UujT3rlEZf— 4 💫 (@jamaribuddin) May 10, 2020
Day 10 #WrestlingShirtADayInMay today's shirt is an old school @umichwrestling shirt when a different Indiana stud was manning heavyweight. There is plenty of Hoosier flavor in the lineup, @Sean_Bormet loves Indiana guys. @UMich @UMichAthletics pic.twitter.com/3VlpmD7Hep— IndianaMat🦍🤼 (@IndianaMat) May 10, 2020
Happy birthday to our guy @isaiahpaige25 !!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 10, 2020
Hope it’s a great one!#GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/duTguW08ca
OTD in 2009 the Seniors were honored before the Wolverines beat Minnesota 10-4. Sophomore Ryan Lamarre went 4 for 5 at the plate and picked up 4 RBI for the winners. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/x7FWSUsa0K— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 10, 2020
Henry’s using his down time to hone his craft. 🙌🏼 @umichbball pic.twitter.com/lwgJdPvZJc— Sandra Strand (@sandystrand) May 10, 2020
We want you next @Xavierworthy2— G5 (@gilesjackson__) May 10, 2020
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Lands Commitment From Ohio DB Rod Moore
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Rod Moore Means for Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Inching Toward a top 5 Recruiting Class
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball: Jalen Bradley 2022 Offer ... The List
• Jonathon Simmons, Maize N Brew: Scouting new Michigan Commit — 2021 Three-Star S Rod Moore
