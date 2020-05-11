News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“To all The Mom’s in my life. I love you. Have a great day and year. Stay well Mom’s. We thank you for all you do.”
— Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner on Twitter on Sunday morning
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Lands Commitment From Ohio DB Rod Moore

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Rod Moore Means for Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Inching Toward a top 5 Recruiting Class

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball: Jalen Bradley 2022 Offer ... The List

• Jonathon Simmons, Maize N Brew: Scouting new Michigan Commit — 2021 Three-Star S Rod Moore

