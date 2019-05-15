News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 15

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
John Beilein won 278 games at Michigan. (USA Today Sports Images)

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

There’s never a good time to leave. You can make a couple choices. You can leave too early, maybe, or you can leave too late. You never know when to leave and it was, I think this was an opportunity that has so much potential it was too difficult to pass up. It was the right thing to do.
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Tuesday Night Coaching Search Thoughts

• Andrew Hussey, National College Basketball Writer Talks John Beilein, U-M Opening

• Austin Fox, A Look Back At John Beilein's Recruiting Efforts At Michigan — Part 1

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Beilein's Success at Michigan Unique and Special

• Brandon Brown, Bergen Catholic Sophomore Star Tywone Malone Ready To See U-M

• Austin Fox, Harbaugh, Dudek & Others Recap The First Half Of The South Africa Trip

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Coaching Search, Tuesday Midday Update - Names Emerging

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball & Recruiting ITF EXTRA: Franz Wagner Visit, More

• Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News: Too difficult to pass up': Former Michigan coach Beilein pivots to turning Cavaliers around

