The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 15
Tweets of the Day:
Ever been on an African Safari?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 14, 2019
Join us as we experienced this opportunity of a lifetime last week. 👇#GoBlue x #UbuntuBlue 〽️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NscSlFCx7O
.@umichsoftball is hosting NCAA Regional play while @umichbaseball and @umichrowing are on the road this week!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/buKR5tCaG4— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 14, 2019
Why did John Beilein decide to make the move to the NBA? @BFQuinn of The Athletic weighs in on the changes for the @umichbball program. pic.twitter.com/F6nDSZTogs— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 15, 2019
Final from Kentucky.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 15, 2019
Next up is Nebraska in a B1G three-game weekend series to conclude the regular season schedule.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sEY2S2rE5J
Get an inside look at the technology that drives @umichbaseball's pitchers, and changes the game for the Wolverines. #GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan x @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/zjvtkDsNUe— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 14, 2019
MOVIE NIGHT is coming back to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, June 22!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 14, 2019
Help us select the movie! 🙌
VOTE NOW » https://t.co/u50ejdYKF7#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2yVfSzjvEH
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Tuesday Night Coaching Search Thoughts
• Andrew Hussey, National College Basketball Writer Talks John Beilein, U-M Opening
• Austin Fox, A Look Back At John Beilein's Recruiting Efforts At Michigan — Part 1
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Beilein's Success at Michigan Unique and Special
• Brandon Brown, Bergen Catholic Sophomore Star Tywone Malone Ready To See U-M
• Austin Fox, Harbaugh, Dudek & Others Recap The First Half Of The South Africa Trip
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Coaching Search, Tuesday Midday Update - Names Emerging
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball & Recruiting ITF EXTRA: Franz Wagner Visit, More
• Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News: Too difficult to pass up': Former Michigan coach Beilein pivots to turning Cavaliers around
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook