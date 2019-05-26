News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 26

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"I am very excited Juwan Howard is the new head coach. I believe he will uphold the great culture that is Michigan basketball."
— Cole Bajema

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Cole Bajema Reaffirms His Pledge

• Andrew Hussey, Twitter Reacts To Braiden McGregor Committing To Michigan

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Aaron Armitage Looks To U-M Visit

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Omari Thomas Set On U-M Visit

• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan eliminated in semis after pitchers walk 12

