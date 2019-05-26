The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 26
Tweets of the Day:
“I’m staying home, I’m a wolverine” pic.twitter.com/gPpNYusH1e— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) May 25, 2019
Tying run at the plate in a hostile atmosphere. Just short. It was a Regional/ Super Regional environment & we gave it everything we had.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 26, 2019
There's more baseball to play & we will represent #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/dNHqJNvNyk
Highlights: Nebraska outlasts Michigan in Big Ten Semifinal #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CaBvOX7x1b— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 26, 2019
What an amazing career for @brienne_minor and @katefahey6, finishing runner-up in this year's doubles tourney. #goblue pic.twitter.com/usp88VxnMY— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 25, 2019
🎟️ #NCAATF TICKET PUNCHED! 🎟️— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 26, 2019
Melson ➡️ Davis ➡️ Schwedt ➡️ Hartman qualifies for the NCAA Championships by .005 of a second! The lean by Hartman at the line clinches the nationals berth!
U-M gets final at-large berth
We'll see you all in Austin, TX!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6cZ9S7QY4E
🎟️ #NCAATF TICKET PUNCHED! 🎟️— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 25, 2019
Andrew Liskowitz @AndrewLisko is going to the national championships 🏆 in the shot put!
This is his 3rd outdoor NCAA appearance in the event. See you in Austin, TX!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2ooZxa77A5
Always. Run. Through. The. Line.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 26, 2019
Vail Hartman @MakaVaily did in the #NCAATF East Prelims 4x400 and now we're going to nationals!
Came in seeded #23 of 24 teams#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dh6DcEMnzD
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Cole Bajema Reaffirms His Pledge
• Andrew Hussey, Twitter Reacts To Braiden McGregor Committing To Michigan
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Aaron Armitage Looks To U-M Visit
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Omari Thomas Set On U-M Visit
• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan eliminated in semis after pitchers walk 12
