The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 1
Tweets of the day
"I take it personal to make sure that she gets everything that she never had."— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2020
Michigan DL Kwity Paye is working to give back to his mother who sacrificed so much to give their family a better future.
(📍 @goodyear) pic.twitter.com/OKbzl1Casp
As we start this home season, we want to pay respects to long-time press box staff member Art Parker and WXYT Radio personality Jamie Samuelsen who both passed away before the season.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 31, 2020
Thanks for the memories and Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BHU9waCYyK
If you thought the back of the helmets had a lot going on, you were right. FT gig for @HailEquipment— MVictors (@MVictors) October 31, 2020
(yes this is the least of your concerns at the moment, but the beat goes on) pic.twitter.com/xw3PHO75QP
Harbaugh: Jalen Mayfield had x-rays after the game and they were negative.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 31, 2020
Harbaugh: Joe made a lot of incredible plays. Early, he was bringing the ball down and trying to run it too much in the first quarter.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 31, 2020
He stayed in the pocket pretty darn well after that. He had no turnovers and threw the ball well.
Harbaugh: Their o-line did a good job protecting. We didn't get sacks or havoc-type plays defensively. Up front, it was pretty darned even.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 31, 2020
Both sides' stats were even throughout the game.
Harbaugh: We didn't finish drives the way we wanted to and the way we're capable of.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 31, 2020
That costed us.
Harbaugh: I thought it was a good play call [Haskins' throw]. It just needed a little more height on the throw.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 31, 2020
Harbaugh: They got behind our defense and the big play was a huge difference in the game. We were making adjustments and they got by us a couple times on a double move as well ... maybe five times.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 31, 2020
Dax Hill said Michigan "didn't really expect" the deep shots by MSU. "The game plan was to really hone in on the run."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 31, 2020
Everything’s In God’s Hands🙏🏽— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) November 1, 2020
bounce back— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) October 31, 2020
October 31, 2020
believe in my coaches till the end. just gotta be better next week #GoBlue— Tj Guy (@guyjr11) November 1, 2020
Just work‼️ pic.twitter.com/DM15cwiX0Z— IB (@Isaiahbarnes_) November 1, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Spartans Spin a Stunner, 27-24
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Top Five Players of the Game
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Best and Worst From Michigan's Loss to MSU
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Harbaugh, Players React to the Loss
• Max S., GBMWolverine: Breaking Down Commitment of 5-Star Caleb Houstan to Michigan Basketball
