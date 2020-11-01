 Postgame reaction and coverage inside from the Michigan Wolverines' football loss to Michigan State.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 1

Quote of the day

"I take it personal to make sure that she gets everything that she never had."
— Michigan senior DE Kwity Paye, on an emotional segment College GameDay aired that took a look into everything his family has been through
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Spartans Spin a Stunner, 27-24

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Top Five Players of the Game

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Best and Worst From Michigan's Loss to MSU

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Harbaugh, Players React to the Loss

• Max S., GBMWolverine: Breaking Down Commitment of 5-Star Caleb Houstan to Michigan Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}