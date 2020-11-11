 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 11
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 11

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"I have a good relationship with the coaches. (Jim) Harbaugh texts me every day. (Don) Brown texts me every day. Coach Z (Michael Zordich) texts me every day. I’m solid with my recruitment right now.”
— Michigan CB commit Ja'Den McBurrows

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Key Questions For Michigan Football On Wisconsin Week

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches, Indiana

John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Ask Karsch

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Brad Hawkins, Michigan Know Wisconsin Is A 'Must-Win Game'

Aaron McMann, MLive: Urban Meyer ‘legitimately worried’ about Michigan after loss to Indiana

---

{{ article.author_name }}