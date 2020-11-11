TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 11

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 11
Tweets Of The Day
In The Trenches w/ @Balas_Wolverine and former All-Big Ten offensive lineman @DougSkene ... We break down the good, the bad and the ugly from Michigan's game vs. Indiana.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 10, 2020
Full video: https://t.co/491dr9whKM
Watch for free w/ 60-day free trial: https://t.co/B5EzGWOLCy pic.twitter.com/QTHaJSXrgk
〽️ vs. 👐— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 10, 2020
Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/2FxIobC9Oi
Hawkins: Our identity is to be the best defense in the country ... best run defense and pass defense. We had two messed up games ... it's football and adversity.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 10, 2020
“Pancake city” for @zak_zinter!! #GoBlue https://t.co/lNMGskuFsk— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 10, 2020
We 👀 you @zak_zinter and now all of America gets to see you!! 💙💛 #MaMade #BBN➡️AA https://t.co/NqklbM6Fmh— Naomi Martin (@Tyandmollysmom) November 10, 2020
Don Brown when asked on @StoneyJansen this morning how he’s “holding up” this season with Michigan 1-2: pic.twitter.com/4NdgZNDvI0— angelique (@chengelis) November 10, 2020
.@JabrillPeppers provided plenty of highlights this week, notching six stops with one fumble recovery and an interception as well.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 10, 2020
🌶🌶 was all over the field and is in the midst of a standout year for the @Giants.
WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/luNBxH9wJp#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/EGh4e6Bj4A
Jim Harbaugh talked with us on @WXYZDetroit about Michigan's loss to Indiana, and why he wants to turn adversity of being 1-2 into an advantage.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 9, 2020
[1/2] pic.twitter.com/yqwdvIfeP4
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Key Questions For Michigan Football On Wisconsin Week
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches, Indiana
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Ask Karsch
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Brad Hawkins, Michigan Know Wisconsin Is A 'Must-Win Game'
• Aaron McMann, MLive: Urban Meyer ‘legitimately worried’ about Michigan after loss to Indiana
