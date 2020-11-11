TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 11

In The Trenches w/ @Balas_Wolverine and former All-Big Ten offensive lineman @DougSkene ... We break down the good, the bad and the ugly from Michigan's game vs. Indiana. Full video: https://t.co/491dr9whKM Watch for free w/ 60-day free trial: https://t.co/B5EzGWOLCy pic.twitter.com/QTHaJSXrgk

Hawkins: Our identity is to be the best defense in the country ... best run defense and pass defense. We had two messed up games ... it's football and adversity.

We 👀 you @zak_zinter and now all of America gets to see you!! 💙💛 #MaMade #BBN ➡️AA https://t.co/NqklbM6Fmh

Don Brown when asked on ⁦ @StoneyJansen ⁩ this morning how he’s “holding up” this season with Michigan 1-2: pic.twitter.com/4NdgZNDvI0

. @JabrillPeppers provided plenty of highlights this week, notching six stops with one fumble recovery and an interception as well. 🌶🌶 was all over the field and is in the midst of a standout year for the @Giants . WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/luNBxH9wJp #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/EGh4e6Bj4A

Jim Harbaugh talked with us on @WXYZDetroit about Michigan's loss to Indiana, and why he wants to turn adversity of being 1-2 into an advantage. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/yqwdvIfeP4

"I have a good relationship with the coaches. (Jim) Harbaugh texts me every day. (Don) Brown texts me every day. Coach Z (Michael Zordich) texts me every day. I’m solid with my recruitment right now.”

