The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 13
Tweets of the day
Every week is another opportunity to get better.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 12, 2020
You’re not going to see us back down. pic.twitter.com/fg7MBSqVQw
This is ridiculous. No such decision has been made. https://t.co/Gf7dplEzoV— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 12, 2020
I remember we played Wisconsin my freshman year and I carried the ball 19 or 20 times well this was my first start. The next day I was in the training room ice bags all over my body!! Bo walked by the training room saw me walked in and said Rob Lytle wouldn’t have ice bags on 🤷🏾♂️— Jamie Morris (@JMorris23) November 12, 2020
Fall colors as far as the eye can see. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/bddBrYbrGu— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 12, 2020
There will be a college basketball season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 12, 2020
There will be an NCAA Tournament in 2021.
This too shall pass.
Correction: This is why he’s in town. pic.twitter.com/kl9zhrK9zi— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 12, 2020
Your #HAILFromHome checklist for this weekend:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 12, 2020
▪️ Pre-Game Show
▪️ Game Day Playlist
▪️ Fan Cutouts
▪️ Fan of the Game
▪️ Contest Central
▪️ Trivia
▪️ + MORE
Get ready » https://t.co/nqK3l1cbZ0 pic.twitter.com/5EQUqTqwWG
Finally, @umichhockey is back.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 12, 2020
Full report from the squad as we get ready for the opening weekend. 👇 pic.twitter.com/GcfhSkzQbm
Time to meet the @umichhockey Freshman. Here is Defenseman Owen Power. Puck drops Saturday night against Arizona State. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wiK5fXuNb0— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) November 12, 2020
The All-Rookie Offensive Line💪 pic.twitter.com/0maccxMbVf— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2020
ICYMI: We officially announced 5⃣ new Wolverines on #NSD2020 yesterday. Help us welcome Emerson, Lauren, Ella, Ellie & Annabelle to our Michigan program!— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) November 13, 2020
RELEASE: https://t.co/eUhi7BPQLP pic.twitter.com/dhl8emTS0g
OKC Challenge Time. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RPahIF7OKW— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) November 12, 2020
〽️ 🤝 🇨🇦— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 12, 2020
Thanks for the support, Peter! pic.twitter.com/4DUrayWLhx
** S I G N E D ** // A freestyle and butterfly specialist from Chicago, welcome PARKER NOLAN! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TneEqRK7C5— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) November 12, 2020
** S I G N E D ** // A breaststroke specialist from Spanish Fort, Ala., welcome LETITIA SIM! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Lu33lASR0D— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) November 12, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Frankie Collins the Fifth Michigan Commit to Sign his Letter of Intent
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Football vs. Wisconsin
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Wisconsin With a Badger Insider
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: Massive Michigan Recruiting Weekend on tap
• Sarah VanMetre, MGoBlue.com: Awards and Honors: Hillmon Named to McClain Watch List
