 We spoke with a Wisconsin insider who gave his pick for how its football game with the Michigan Wolverines will go.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There will be a college basketball season. There will be an NCAA Tournament in 2021. This too shall pass."
— CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Frankie Collins the Fifth Michigan Commit to Sign his Letter of Intent

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Football vs. Wisconsin

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Wisconsin With a Badger Insider

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: Massive Michigan Recruiting Weekend on tap

• Sarah VanMetre, MGoBlue.com: Awards and Honors: Hillmon Named to McClain Watch List

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}