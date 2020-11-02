 The Michigan Wolverines' football team checked in at No. 23 in yesterday's AP Poll.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Daylight savings is not for football guys. We don’t fall back. We fall forward for 3 yards and a cloud of dust."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter yesterday
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 27-24 Loss

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Remains Ranked This Week, Checking in at No. 23 in the AP Poll

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Postgame With Balas and Skene

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

• Sarah VanMetre, MGoBlue: Brown Eligible to Play for Michigan in 2020-21

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}