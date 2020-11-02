The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 2
Tweets of the day
Early gambling lines have Michigan a two-point favorite at Indiana this Saturday and an over/under set at 53.5 points. pic.twitter.com/u8UKpFEcFm— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 1, 2020
Handing out game balls from a loss, where only a few shined:— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 1, 2020
🏈@gilesjackson__ - 5 1st downs on his 7 receptions
🏈Walk-on LB @ashibley_ - played great in the first significant playing time of his career
🏈Dax Hill - allowed just 1 reception for 8 yards on 5 targets
Jim Harbaugh-coached Michigan teams are 8-1 in regular season games coming off a loss.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 1, 2020
The last time U-M played a regular season game following a setback, the Wolverines beat down Notre Dame, 45-14, in 2019.
Just remember what Bob Ufer used to say: “They wrap fish in yesterday’s newspaper.” Onward!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 1, 2020
GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/BNmVmeZGGx
Daylight savings is not for football guys. We don’t fall back. We fall forward for 3 yards and a cloud of dust.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 1, 2020
🔥 @LibertyFootball is ranked for the first time in program history and @IndianaFootball has its highest ranking since 1987!— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 1, 2020
What do you think of the AP Top 25 this week? pic.twitter.com/ztt0Lrn9jZ
All #APTop25 Week 9 Ballots: pic.twitter.com/srdpnIo4s2— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 1, 2020
The Good Kind of Positive | Dr. Sap’s Decals https://t.co/aD4YwYeawL— MVictors (@MVictors) November 1, 2020
My guy ✊🏾 @KwityPaye_19 https://t.co/NruTaPXlHG— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) November 1, 2020
🏈 Chad Henne (Kansas City Chiefs):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 1, 2020
3/4, 17 YDS.
🏈 Frank Clark (Kansas City Chiefs):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 1, 2020
4 TOT, 1 TFL, 1 QBH.
🏈 Chase Winovich (New England Patriots):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 1, 2020
1 TOT.
🏈 Josh Uche (New England Patriots):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 1, 2020
1 TOT, 1 QBH.
🏈 Taco Charlton (Kansas City Chiefs):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 1, 2020
1 TOT.
🏈 Mike Danna (Kansas City Chiefs):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 1, 2020
1 TOT.
🏈 Josh Metellus (Minnesota Vikings):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 1, 2020
1 TOT.
🔥If you’re on the backside of a play, your pursuit angle will ultimately determine if you can make the play or not.— Craig Roh (@craigroh) November 1, 2020
Here’s an old Michigan drill to practice your angles and “layering”. pic.twitter.com/1haWMUD3Wf
Where do things stand with the nation's top committed offensive linemen like Rashaun Benny. @rivalsmike and @rivalsfriedman break it down and project Benny to land at Michigan.https://t.co/9KI06DvxSU pic.twitter.com/VtdY3cIuPI— Rivals (@Rivals) November 1, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 27-24 Loss
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Remains Ranked This Week, Checking in at No. 23 in the AP Poll
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Postgame With Balas and Skene
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
• Sarah VanMetre, MGoBlue: Brown Eligible to Play for Michigan in 2020-21
