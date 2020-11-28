The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 28
Tweets of the day
BEAT PENN STATE. 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/YfFYeqSKE5— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2020
[VIRTUAL] GAME DAY CENTRAL » https://t.co/Olba8spxkM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2020
GO BLUE. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/vVCvWw6jTA
November 28, 2020
Some great talent in many ways at that table for Thanksgiving dinner 6 years ago Thanks @bacari34 https://t.co/WCHLbOo6t7— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) November 28, 2020
Tom Harmon and would-be Michigan Heisman Trophy Winners | This Week In Michigan Football Historyhttps://t.co/sm5MX9ACMG— MVictors (@MVictors) November 27, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) with the full 360 deep shot 😱😱😱 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/DFb6eeA1oC— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 27, 2020
Final score at Yost - back at it tomorrow!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/VMxZsAQ2VL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 28, 2020
📹Highlights: No. 4 Michigan rallies but comes up short in 3-2 loss to Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/AjuXE1q53Y— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 28, 2020
Michigan's Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener Against Notre Dame— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 28, 2020
Recap >> https://t.co/I8eCErfWlS#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/wJg7fGjxBo
Mel Pearson, Luke Morgan, and Mike Pastujov talk about their first loss of the season pic.twitter.com/sduWAZxz2P— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) November 28, 2020
𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙖 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙖𝙣 𝙃𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙮!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 27, 2020
🆚 Notre Dame
📍Yost - Ann Arbor, Mich.
⌚️ 7 PM
💻 https://t.co/ZldI1nen0w
🔈 https://t.co/f3UurmzJrH
📊 https://t.co/3g4OoMV1BH pic.twitter.com/NOyNvdYPdJ
https://t.co/ro4yO2E9nf pic.twitter.com/kKogKDEu5a— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) November 28, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Injured Tackles Closer to Returning
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Injury Updates, Intel on Penn State and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Nate Bauer, Blue and White Illustrated: Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan
---
