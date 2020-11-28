 The Michigan Wolverines' football team takes on Penn State today at noon in Ann Arbor.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-28 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Austin Fox was once again our staff picks loser after predicting a Michigan loss in Piscataway last week. Like PSU, he’s on track for THE historically bad season in our staff predictions contest. This week’s winner receives the right to decide whether we should allow him to continue to participate, putting the pressure squarely on him this week.”
— TheWolverine's Chris Balas in his weekly Staff Picks article, with yet another failed attempt at humor

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Injured Tackles Closer to Returning

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Injury Updates, Intel on Penn State and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• Nate Bauer, Blue and White Illustrated: Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}