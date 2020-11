โ€œAustin Fox was once again our staff picks loser after predicting a Michigan loss in Piscataway last week. Like PSU, heโ€™s on track for THE historically bad season in our staff predictions contest. This weekโ€™s winner receives the right to decide whether we should allow him to continue to participate, putting the pressure squarely on him this week.โ€

โ€” TheWolverine's Chris Balas in his weekly Staff Picks article, with yet another failed attempt at humor