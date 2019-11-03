The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 3
Michigan on TV
What: No. 9 Iowa @ Michigan
Sport: Field hockey
When: 11:00 AM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
What: Michigan @ No. 17 Maryland
Sport: Men's soccer
When: 3:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPNU
Tweets of the day
HAIL! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/JAfjMphTTn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2019
ROAD DUB! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XvOZ7tBO58— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2019
Proud of the week of prep these guys had & loved watching them reap the rewards on a beautiful Saturday!! Took care of the rock, the QB, ran hard and smart! All after chipping away at some essays Friday night at bed check 📚〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ue9IzXIjUo— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) November 2, 2019
Giles Jackson all the way to the house! pic.twitter.com/zyB0jHFVXM— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 2, 2019
Danna wreaks the havoc, Metellus takes it away. pic.twitter.com/PdZZrn9uwl— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 2, 2019
Charbonnet punching it in for his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. pic.twitter.com/SS3giJJVbw— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 2, 2019
Shea Patterson ➡️ Nick Eubanks for the TD— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 2, 2019
Michigan 28, Maryland 0 pic.twitter.com/pL5Nw5U2Rj
Tru Wilson’s big run. Lowers the shoulder at the end. pic.twitter.com/LHGgo95t9n— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 2, 2019
“This will be our finest hour” pic.twitter.com/kCcccY4VrL— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 2, 2019
THANK YOU 〽️🏀 nation!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) November 2, 2019
We learned plenty from the exhibition game and we will continue to get better!
Be sure to cheer on @UMichFootball today!
I will see you on TUESDAY!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iaWBdp9Py7
ICYMI ... We broke out our new 〽️🏀 @Jumpman23 34s for the exhibition!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 3, 2019
White or Blue?
We like both!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zj5mZzjJHQ
Last night was fun and now we are one day closer to the regular season!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/pfjZKgiPrO— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 2, 2019
Because Keith Jackson knew what he was talking about... pic.twitter.com/tTU7pP2N7X— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 3, 2019
What time is it??? #GoBlue #BeatTerps pic.twitter.com/7wYVq7oeq9— MVictors (@MVictors) November 2, 2019
Getting ready to board our plane for trip home from Michigans win over Maryland, look who’s plane we saw on the other side of tarmac...The GOAT, (Tom Brady) and his Patriots were arriving for their date with the Ravens pic.twitter.com/CLb9AJmcD1— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) November 2, 2019
97 And We OUT....🏃🏾♂️💨💨💨 @gilesjackson__ ✊🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/Va3jHBkMpQ— U OF M-QUIS〽️🐐 (@Money_Quis2) November 2, 2019
All praise to the man above!! 🙏🏾— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) November 3, 2019
All praise to the most high 🙏🏽 #GoBlue— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) November 2, 2019
CLEAR THE LANE 😤@CarisLeVert | #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/AAgzz6BJRB— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 2, 2019
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy threw 4 TDs in the playoff opener #GoBlue https://t.co/hNlGD21UJ1— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 3, 2019
November 2, 2019
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/wF6gfnFaAA— 2️⃣ (@AndreSeldonjr) November 3, 2019
Blessed To Receive my 13th Offer From Michigan!!!! First Big Ten offer @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @TFordFSP @CoachNua Big time offer for me! pic.twitter.com/3TBAupya1z— Keith Brown (@KeithBrown2121) November 2, 2019
FINAL!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 3, 2019
Michigan heads back to the Mitten 2-0 in the Land of Lincoln!!#goblue pic.twitter.com/YzpB7OiSrV
Huge win over UCLA!! To put it in perspective, we have never beat the Bruins in 23 regular season and postseason meetings. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UKc2JWcGzR— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) November 3, 2019
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: U-M's Ground Game Sets the Tone With Three Rushing Scores
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football in a 38-7 win at Maryland
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players of the Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan 38, Maryland 7: Notes, Quotes and Observations
• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: WATCH: Players React Following Loss to Michigan
