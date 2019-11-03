News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: No. 9 Iowa @ Michigan

Sport: Field hockey

When: 11:00 AM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network



What: Michigan @ No. 17 Maryland

Sport: Men's soccer

When: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Proud of the week of prep these guys had \u0026 loved watching them reap the rewards on a beautiful Saturday!! Took care of the rock, the QB, ran hard and smart! All after chipping away at some essays Friday night at bed check."
— Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh on Twitter following the victory over Maryland.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: U-M's Ground Game Sets the Tone With Three Rushing Scores

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football in a 38-7 win at Maryland

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players of the Game

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan 38, Maryland 7: Notes, Quotes and Observations

• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: WATCH: Players React Following Loss to Michigan

