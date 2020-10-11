The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 11
Tweets of the day
Ufer Calls Taylor's Late TD in 1971 vs. Ohio State— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 10, 2020
PHOTO GALLERY » https://t.co/BoPtZJBRpS
++
Tune in to @971theticketxyt for the replay of that night… beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Committing soon 🤫🤫‼️‼️ @Recruit_Edits pic.twitter.com/e9k4ArtFYw— Rayshaun Benny (@rayshaun_benny) October 10, 2020
ICYMI: Fan Cutouts are happening at The Big House this season.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 10, 2020
Get yours today, so you’ll be in the stadium all season long! » https://t.co/RC6gGa3gY5#HAILFromHome pic.twitter.com/vcEewAunHo
During that final week at Army Bowl, Najee Harris was really torn between #Alabama and #Michigan. He was really close to going to Ann Arbor, remember @rivalsmike?— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) October 11, 2020
aged well https://t.co/T2sr3rUOxT— Brent Hibbitts (@BHibbitts32) October 10, 2020
Offensive linemen hustling to the huddle after a long play #SaturdayStuff pic.twitter.com/f5hFJjPOrB— Tony Shiffman (@CoachShiffman) October 10, 2020
3️⃣-For-3️⃣ in the semis. #SeniorNationals— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) October 11, 2020
📷: @SJanickiPhoto pic.twitter.com/KqfeYbQrLD
Medley, Storr split their consolation bouts. Storr beats Rob Mathers, 11-1, at 65kg with a crotch lift, two guts and two laces all early in the second. He moves on to tomorrow. #SeniorNationals— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) October 11, 2020
Cam Amine opens up with a 6-1 win over Grant Henderson in 74kg first round. Two takedowns, two stepouts. #SeniorNationals— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) October 10, 2020
6⃣ Wolverines in the field.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) October 10, 2020
57: @jack_medley, @Dylanragusin2
65: @kstorr_65kg
74: @CameronAmine, @massa_logan
125: @Parris58 #GoBlue | #SeniorNationals
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: U-M in 4-Star Bediako's top Five
• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: Joe Milton Expectations, Big Ten Picks and More
• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Recapping the Performances of J.J. McCarthy, U-M Targets
• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: HS Football Thread: Tracking U-M Commits McCarthy, Dunlap and More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook