 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program made the top five for four-star center Charles Bediako.
basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Fan Cutouts are happening at The Big House this season. Get yours today, so you’ll be in the stadium all season long!"
— The Michigan Athletics Twitter Account, encouraging fans to get a cutout of themselves inside Michigan Stadium this season
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: U-M in 4-Star Bediako's top Five

• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: Joe Milton Expectations, Big Ten Picks and More

• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Recapping the Performances of J.J. McCarthy, U-M Targets

• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: HS Football Thread: Tracking U-M Commits McCarthy, Dunlap and More

• MGoBlue.com: Michigan Stadium fan Cutouts

{{ article.author_name }}