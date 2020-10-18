 The Michigan Wolverines' program will be playing a football game in less than a week now!
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Exactly one week from this very moment, Michigan football will be back!"
— TheWolverine Twitter account yesterday, honing in on Saturday's Michigan/Minnesota showdown
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Detailed Defensive Depth Chart

• Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Discussing 5-Star Will Johnson, Rayshaun Benny and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Discussing key Michigan DT Target Rayshaun Benny, Postgame Interview and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 17

• MGoBlue.com: Michigan Athletics Announces 'Those who go Blue' Campaign

{{ article.author_name }}