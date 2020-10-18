The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 18
Tweets of the day
Exactly one week from this very moment, Michigan football will be back!#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZJ1i0O3IB4— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 17, 2020
7 days. That is 1 week. 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/muwveRGKeH— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 17, 2020
We are exactly one week away from the return of @UMichFootball. 👀 pic.twitter.com/J8oXNqumh7— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 17, 2020
7! DAYS! OUT! Minnesota focused! #KeepTheJug #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/USAaKbd3QG— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) October 17, 2020
@DrSap4UM @misuperfan @GoBlue365 I gotta know, does anyone else have a bottle of this in their man cave or home? pic.twitter.com/IEWsZxlcHt— That Guy (@DTate13353206) October 17, 2020
October 18, 2020
My first CFB Weekend off in 32 years.. clears the deck: Now Entertain me, @KirbySmartUGA @AlabamaFTBL ! pic.twitter.com/FLQqwsKbue— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 18, 2020
Congrats bro! Welcome to the Michigan fam〽️🔵 https://t.co/clluwwWLyd— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) October 17, 2020
MAC RED CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/3BeFxU5PL9— Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) October 17, 2020
Mammoth 300-pound 2022 Michigan DT target Deone Walker (@deone0311) with the stop #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/t2DpYhs9Xu— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
End of the 1st Q: Cass Tech 7, King 0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Elite 2023 Michigan QB target Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) hits rising 2023 ATH Jameel Croft (@J2Croft) for a first #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/v9GShYSiwQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Such a great block by Michigan center commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem) right here. Uses his brute strength to turn his man and open up a big hole. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L0Ts5CnV0J— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Michigan commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem) with some physical pass blocking at center #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WJXyHGQ5fS— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Game No. 13: Cass Tech vs. King II pic.twitter.com/Zkn1QRusXg— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Elite 2023 Michigan QB target Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) is ready for the big stage. PSL Championship kicks off in 15 min. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/weSdLufTzy— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Michigan commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem) and the Cass Tech OL getting warmed up for the PSL Championship #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/C8dmU1hHcd— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Detailed Defensive Depth Chart
• Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Discussing 5-Star Will Johnson, Rayshaun Benny and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Discussing key Michigan DT Target Rayshaun Benny, Postgame Interview and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 17
• MGoBlue.com: Michigan Athletics Announces 'Those who go Blue' Campaign
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook