TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 22

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 22

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"They just seem real cool, real chill. They know what they’re talking about, as far as coaching and things like that. We’re just building a relationship."
— Five-star DB Will Johnson on his contact with Michigan coaches

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five-Star DB Will Johnson Continues To 'Build A Relationship' With Michigan

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Milton Could One-Up The GOAT, For Openers

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Updates On 2021 Recruitments

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: Michigan Hasn't Lost In Minneapolis Since 1977

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines At Minnesota Golden Gophers

---

{{ article.author_name }}