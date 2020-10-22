TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 22

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 22
Tweets Of The Day
We know all of you will be with us during this unusual season and we can't thank you enough for your support.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 21, 2020
Here are just a few of our many 〽️ legends pictured, walking down the tunnel.
We are family. #HAILFromHome 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/zEmapFtpEq
Michigan DT target Rayshaun Benny will NOT announce his commitment on Sunday. https://t.co/vRDSgrCxmZ— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 21, 2020
It’s Joe Time. pic.twitter.com/mFdSnZPI6Q— Blue By Ninety (@bluebyninety) October 21, 2020
Welcome @bigten to #CFB 2020! Off to frigid Minnesota for @UMichFootball vs @GopherFootball - but I first travel Memory Lane: a video ranking my favorite #big10 games I’ve been privileged to call. And a few that I was able to enjoy ringside. Link https://t.co/nbifIIQ7Yx pic.twitter.com/pmVbH33aSQ— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 21, 2020
Our 141st season kicks off Saturday night.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 21, 2020
RT if you are ready. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BpYSAS69fG
Ann Arbor, Michigan is the best college town in America pic.twitter.com/Vas9nE3eHL— #B1GisBack Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) October 21, 2020
THREE DAYS! @BCBSM pic.twitter.com/VMd2KaFAfi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 21, 2020
2022 Rivals100 Chicagoland WR Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) is set to do a little bit of everything for Nazareth Academy this (spring) season. Was rocking the Michigan gloves at practice today. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qXymENdoun— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 21, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five-Star DB Will Johnson Continues To 'Build A Relationship' With Michigan
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Milton Could One-Up The GOAT, For Openers
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Updates On 2021 Recruitments
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: By The Numbers: Michigan Hasn't Lost In Minneapolis Since 1977
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines At Minnesota Golden Gophers
