The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Wisconsin

Sport: Football

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Congrats to all of our winners last week ... Austin Fox takes credit for the 'bye' win since he didn't lose a lunch bet this week. This weeks' winner receives a week's worth of Johnsonville Brats and Zenk's mustard-stained jersey. Keep it classy, Madison. Keep it classy."
— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas with his latest (failed) attempt at humor in his weekly Friday Staff Picks article.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: The Latest News on U-M's Injuries Heading Into Wisconsin

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: News & Views: Warinner on Jon Runyan's Return, What to do With Ryan Hayes

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Look Back at Michigan's Last 10 Road Wins Against AP top-15 Teams

• Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: From the Rivals Corner: Inside Jim Harbaugh's Crossroads Matchup, Florida's Shakeup and More

