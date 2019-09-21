The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 21
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Wisconsin
Sport: Football
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Tweets of the day
Tomorrow will be the 68th meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 21, 2019
The Wolverines hold a 51-15-1 advantage in the all-time series and have won 9 of the last 14 match-ups.
GAME DAY CENTRAL » https://t.co/ztQ2Gftumc#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/t3hSYxCmyy
Welcome to Camp Randall Stadium.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 21, 2019
Your preview before tomorrow's game. 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Vgqplhbve0
50 years ago today, Bo Schembechler coached his first @UMichFootball game. This is the story of that game. https://t.co/phqIk5qLRT— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 20, 2019
Today is the 50th anniversery of Bo Schembechler's debut as U-M football coach. The Wolverines defeated Vanderbilt 42-14 on September 20, 1969. pic.twitter.com/0jOaCF7REb— UM Bentley Library (@umichBentley) September 20, 2019
Beat Wisconsin #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/VMuRAcyz9d— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 21, 2019
Our @BTNStatsGuys speak facts only. 📠— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 20, 2019
They're bringing you 10 🔑 stats to know heading into Week 4 of @B1Gfootball: pic.twitter.com/0KxlAK1kQ1
1978 version of Speed in Space...vertical passing!! pic.twitter.com/bEycElOXD1— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 21, 2019
24 hours.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 20, 2019
Who’s ready!?!? #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/fqHStXZxOu
Good morning Beat Wisconsin! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yAlPcEgSFk— Michigan_Crazies 〽️ (@Michigan_MOB) September 20, 2019
Ben Mason has pure love of the game. @benchmason42— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 20, 2019
STORY » https://t.co/5NbY0hHjdv#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QJP0BgA6I7
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/wcGiK7WdBg— Vegas4life (@kazoosdlasvegas) September 21, 2019
Want to cheer on @UMichFootball against Wisconsin tomorrow with fellow Wolverines? Find a game-watch party in your area: https://t.co/s5jSLU1vY1— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 20, 2019
2020 @UMichFootball commit @AJHenning3 known for his speed and athleticism... shows his ability to run between the tackles and get yards after contact on this 4th & 1 run for a TD. pic.twitter.com/AhgN7z1Ury— Clint Cosgrove (@Clint_Cosgrove) September 21, 2019
On 4th and 1, AJ Henning breaks another long run for a TD. Huge score for LWE without starting QB Kyle Quinn as they dominated on the ground that drive. 17-3 Griffins over Bolingbrook with 7:18 left in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/BtGwpyuyW4— Preps Talk (@NBCSPreps) September 21, 2019
Dominant drive for Michigan commit AJ Henning as he scores on a TD reception. LWE takes a 10-3 lead on Bolingbrook. 8:04 left in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/wT0fILXHy5— Preps Talk (@NBCSPreps) September 21, 2019
Makari Paige and Cornell Wheeler are balling out— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 21, 2019
Wheeler has 8 tackles by my count and it’s the 3rd quarter. Paige with 5 and a fumble recovery
2021 target Donovan Edwards is a must-get. https://t.co/KNcNGwChvl
Michigan QB commit JD Johnson (@jd10johnson) with a big completion and just like that, Pinnacle is in the red zone. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W8Gh4FIXiG— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 21, 2019
Michigan QB commit JD Johnson (@jd10johnson) getting warmed up for a colossal clash in the Pacific Northwest #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6l3T349y5u— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 21, 2019
More of Michigan QB commit JD Johnson (@jd10johnson) in warmups #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8cqrXLhMI5— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 21, 2019
Michigan commit @jd10johnson, Notre Dame commit @tdbakes and Ohio State commit @geescottjr are some of the captains tonight. A ton of talent in this one. #GoBlue #GoIrish #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qiXc4oQCsu— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 21, 2019
Just finished @Johnubacon newest book “Overtime”. What a superb read, Bacon never disappoints. One doesn’t have to be a college football fan to appreciate this book. pic.twitter.com/7t1WBtwWBy— Lloyd Cluett (@LloydCluett) September 20, 2019
#RivalsCorner: Week 4 Preview@Cassidy_Rob goes around the @Rivals network to get opinions from team site publishers on the top storylines of Week 4: https://t.co/L93LEfiw24 @TheWolverineMag @GatorsTerritory @AuburnRivals @UGASportscom pic.twitter.com/t9z870jvIq— Rivals (@Rivals) September 20, 2019
A blessing 〽️ https://t.co/TgliqwxaC9— 2️⃣ (@AndreSeldonjr) September 20, 2019
16 Days till .@umichhockey drops the puck .@YostIceArena. #MichiganHockey #YostIcearena #ChildrenofYost pic.twitter.com/6GA4KJY6Bv— Jonathan Knight (@J_Knight39) September 20, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: The Latest News on U-M's Injuries Heading Into Wisconsin
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: News & Views: Warinner on Jon Runyan's Return, What to do With Ryan Hayes
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Look Back at Michigan's Last 10 Road Wins Against AP top-15 Teams
• Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: From the Rivals Corner: Inside Jim Harbaugh's Crossroads Matchup, Florida's Shakeup and More
