The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 18
Tweets of the Day:
The Wolverines have moved up in the AP poll coming in at No. 4 and No. 5 in the coaches poll.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0vOLYLgw0h— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 17, 2018
#B1G in latest AP poll:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 17, 2018
4. @umichbball
10. @MSU_Basketball
15. @OhioStateHoops
16. @BadgerMBB
22. @IndianaMBB
23. @IowaHoops
25. @HuskerHoops
RV: @TerrapinHoops; @BoilerBall; @GopherMBB
Full poll ➡️ https://t.co/LniFE1q1Qx pic.twitter.com/68XyDizrxW
Juwann Bushell-Beatty of University of Michigan has accepted the invitation to play in the 2019 East-West Shrine Game. #shrinegame @UMich pic.twitter.com/e9KozkItHa— Shrine Game (@Shrine_Game) December 17, 2018
Tyree Kinnel of University of Michigan has accepted the invitation to play in the 2019 East-West Shrine Game. #shrinegame @Tkinnel_2 @UMich pic.twitter.com/x3ZhtgPUh7— Shrine Game (@Shrine_Game) December 17, 2018
Lookin’ for some new Wolverines...#NSD19 just two days away. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/T9C59eOjic— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 17, 2018
The @CFAPeachBowl is “College Football’s Most Charitable Bowl Game" and partnered with Lions Clubs International to host a diabetes awareness ‘field day’ event with local YMCA after-school program students. We were there to reinforce the essential role of daily physical exercise. pic.twitter.com/lPI22EpSis— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 17, 2018
Dreamin' about being back with @UMichFootball... #GoBlue | #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/kG2cL8QrOc— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) December 17, 2018
Welcome to Michigan!! Can’t wait to see the new crop joining @UMichFootball this week. #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/IvFPcLXiZh— De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) December 17, 2018
Nothing beats going out there with your brothers. Can't wait to see what the new @UMichFootball boys will do. #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/9eEh8UdIOm— Donovan Warren (@DWarren2) December 17, 2018
Looking for DUDES who appreciate this about Michigan:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2018
Football Powerhouse 💪
Academic Powerhouse 📚 #GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan 〽️ pic.twitter.com/RSvqxMdYJw
In a horrible loss the Lakers may have found something with Moe Wagner. In a game the Lakers lost by 18, he was a +11 16 min. Moe did a nice job popping out for threes, moving on switches & finishing inside. Hopefully this play can help him get in the rotation. His highlights: pic.twitter.com/FGMaTGP8Xh— UnwrittenRules (@UnwrittenRul3s) December 17, 2018
A tribute to Scott Matska in today’s new edition of “In The Crease” on ESPN+ which is on ESPN App. Available now. All the highlights from Sunday’s games. #1 star of show was Jack Eichel. pic.twitter.com/QiyAcq50mF— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) December 17, 2018
SIX STRAIGHT sell outs at Crisler! We are closing out 2018 right and are officially sold out of tickets for our games against Air Force and Binghamton!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/GKd2WrKpWC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 17, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Monday Musings: On Aubrey Solomon’s Transfer, More
- Austin Fox, Michigan Football: Sophomore Defensive Tackle Aubrey Solomon To Transfer
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Moves Up to No. 4 In AP Poll
- Austin Fox, Where Michigan Ranks In The Nation's Most Important Statistical Categories
- Nick Baumgardner and Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: The Michigan Rant podcast: The football recruiting episode
