{{ timeAgo('2018-12-18 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 18

USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Their DNA steered them more towards football, but it’s been exciting."
— Mya Hinton

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Monday Musings: On Aubrey Solomon’s Transfer, More

- Austin Fox, Michigan Football: Sophomore Defensive Tackle Aubrey Solomon To Transfer

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Moves Up to No. 4 In AP Poll

- Austin Fox, Where Michigan Ranks In The Nation's Most Important Statistical Categories

- Nick Baumgardner and Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: The Michigan Rant podcast: The football recruiting episode

---

