Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 19

C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Uco8dl8mcn8x2kaevwzw
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Wednesday is going to be good, and we're going to have some fireworks on Signing Day."
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Tuesday Thoughts: The Transfer 'Problem,' Solomon & More

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Previews Signing Day, Talks Bowl Practice And Injuries

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: Near Five-Star Andrew Gentry Talks U-M

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Impact of Aubrey Solomon's Transfer from Michigan

Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News: Fireworks' at Michigan? Five stars could elevate recruiting class

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}