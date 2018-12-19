The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 19
Tweets of the Day:
🔜#GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/rfF4iUwmaX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
December 18, 2018
It's not a 4-year decision, it's a lifetime benefit..! #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/3XUhCKXqr8— Mike Martin (@GoMikeMartin) December 18, 2018
That feeling when you Commit to Michigan! #GoBlue #NSD19 〽️ pic.twitter.com/vbzwqQmBmq— Denard Robinson (@DenardX) December 18, 2018
🗣🗣 Welcome to Michigan!! Enjoy the ride. #GoBlue #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/M0kaJhbdzc— Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) December 18, 2018
Love this feeling!! Looking forward to seeing the new crop. @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/vGBdlVKFUO— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) December 18, 2018
Good choice, Yang Yang! 🐼〽️#GoBlue https://t.co/RPGL1ia9nm— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 18, 2018
Starting off 2019 with✌️full crowds at Crisler and 𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 for the Wolverines as our games against Penn State (Jan. 3) and Indiana (Jan. 6) are officially 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/aMJn729Kar— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 18, 2018
Three out of four ain't bad.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 19, 2018
Sup, @GottliebShow? 👀 https://t.co/DMRDryKxwS
We've got more 〽️🏀 for you this week!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 18, 2018
Tickets are still available for the @umichwbball game on Friday: https://t.co/gFJyS78Dy3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lsXqM4Oo9A
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Tuesday Thoughts: The Transfer 'Problem,' Solomon & More
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Previews Signing Day, Talks Bowl Practice And Injuries
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: Near Five-Star Andrew Gentry Talks U-M
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Impact of Aubrey Solomon's Transfer from Michigan
• Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News: Fireworks' at Michigan? Five stars could elevate recruiting class
---
