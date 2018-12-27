Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 27

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"It was their decision, and we respect it. I have respect for them, and that's the decision for them to make"
— Jim Harbaugh on players sitting out

Headlines: 

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Yes, It Matters

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football News & Views: Harbaugh and The Jets, Peach Bowl and More

• Austin Fox, By The Numbers: U-M Has An 8-6 Record Against The SEC In Bowl Games

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Dan Mullen Talks Shea Patterson and More

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Juwann Bushell-Beatty Will Miss Peach Bowl

---

