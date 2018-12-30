The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 30
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Final. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IDYV01w4Ud— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 29, 2018
TOUCHDOWN MICHIGAN!!!@UMichFootball jumps in front on a Patterson➡️Peoples-Jones fade!!!@jimbrandstatter 📻 https://t.co/bi4BGBWrdM— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) December 29, 2018
Some images from that first half. We have 30 more minutes. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HPiNwQY7fN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 29, 2018
The Wolverines close out the 2018 calendar year with a noon contest against Binghamton tomorrow!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 29, 2018
All you need to know ⤵️https://t.co/tMIV34I3fG
"He's the type of guy that Beilein just loves to draw up plays for."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 29, 2018
- @JessSettlesHoop on @umichbball frosh @_iggy_braz pic.twitter.com/CzrRp3nv7d
Four undefeated teams in college basketball: Virginia, Michigan, Houston, Nevada.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 30, 2018
I want to thank the University of Michigan football for welcoming me with open arms. Today is the day the ink has ran out for college football. I’m blessed to call these boys my brothers. Those who know, know this is just the beginning. It’s grind time now! 🤫 love y’all boys✊️ pic.twitter.com/iKPhGDfixW— Hughdini (@CaseyLive24) December 29, 2018
This is just brutal for Michigan. Stars were aligned for them to be a CFP team this season, and instead they deliver these last two performances. OSU in transition, PSU losing a generational QB, MSU with offensive issues. HAS to happen next year, doesn’t it?— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) December 29, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Florida 41, U-M 15 — Notes, Quotes & Observations
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Good To Great Will Be Tough
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Report Card: Grading The Wolverines In A 41-15 Loss
• Austin Fox, Offense Notes: Offense Falls Flat In 41-15 Loss To The Gators
• Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's football season was nothing but a mirage
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook