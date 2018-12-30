Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 30

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We just need to execute better."
— Shea Patterson on Florida loss.

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Florida 41, U-M 15 — Notes, Quotes & Observations

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Good To Great Will Be Tough

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Report Card: Grading The Wolverines In A 41-15 Loss

• Austin Fox, Offense Notes: Offense Falls Flat In 41-15 Loss To The Gators

• Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's football season was nothing but a mirage

---

