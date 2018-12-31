The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 31
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 74, Binghamton 52.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2018
The Wolverines now stand at 13-0, one of only four undefeated teams left in the country. @_iggy_braz led the team with 21 points, while @isaiah__02 added 17 of his own.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/5g5jV02mCO
Complete highlights to close out the perfect 13-0 start to the 2018-19 season!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/OOjcgLECkd— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2018
📣 SCHEDULE UPDATE 📣— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 31, 2018
We just got word from the @bigten ...
〽️🏀's SOLD OUT game with @IndianaMBB on Sunday, Jan. 6 at #CrislerLIVE will be a 4:30 p.m. tip on @CBSSports #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/B33Ym2VL1C
13-0 pic.twitter.com/a7zprt7vmb— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) December 30, 2018
The Wolverines shot 61.1 percent from beyond the arc, making 11 3-pointers on 18 attempts for the 6th time this season#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qf2aaSwlWq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2018
👌— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 30, 2018
👌
👌
👌
👌
👌
Jordan Poole drained a career-best six treys today in No. 2 @umichbball's win. pic.twitter.com/Bn96yyaE7X
Hear what @isaiah__02 and Jordan Poole had to say about today's game plan and how they executed it.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/eEhWlT38iP— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2018
If Iggy doesn't get you, Jordan will.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 30, 2018
If Jordan doesn't get you, Charles will.
If Charles doesn't get you, Zavier will.
If Zavier doesn't get you, Isaiah will.
Long story short, No. 2 @umichbball has so many weapons. pic.twitter.com/qSW0MEyete
Still undefeated and set to reenter @B1GMBBall play.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 30, 2018
Thoughts on the latest @umichbball win, Coach? pic.twitter.com/XH1YTeWV3L
"They're going to know a lot about us. We went to the national championship last year, we won the Big Ten championship last year. And they're just gonna know everything we do, but Coach B always has something up his sleeve."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 30, 2018
- @umichbball's @isaiah__02 on reentering #B1G play pic.twitter.com/MmNMpKWm94
Freshman @_iggy_braz led the Wolverines in scoring for the 6th time in his career as he marked his 5th 20-point game, scoring a team-best 21 points against Binghamton#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3s7fHDTidK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2018
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 dished out a career-high 10 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds against Binghamton#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/RUHc5KV99C— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2018
Sophomore Jordan Poole made a career-best six 3-pointers and scored all 18 of his points from long-range#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0Ed8r1F5Tb— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2018
DOLLAR DAY! No. 12 Minnesota comes to town to face @umichwbball tomorrow at 2 p.m.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 30, 2018
Tickets are just $1 — and there’s a 20% discount at @TheMDen! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2pZzv5YnCV
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Lavert Hill, Josh Metellus Returning To U-M
• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: Michigan 74, Binghamton 52
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Grades Vs. Florida
• Austin Fox, Livers, Poole Glad To Be Past Odd Scheduling Quirk, Discuss Big Ten Play
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: Trente Jones Talks U-M Future; Dudek & More
---
