The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 3
Tweets of the Day:
With flipping of the calendar to 2019, it's time to get back to #B1G play ... AND ... YOUR Wolverines are ready!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 2, 2019
Watch the 📽 to hear what the Wolverines had to say prior to re-starting the conference season against Penn State#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ICfrPimUYY
Freshman @_iggy_braz on getting back into a heavier schedule and Big Ten play#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/weNXi9hTV8— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 2, 2019
Sophomore Jordan Poole on how important the fans at Crisler are to Michigan's success on the court:#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/9S1aLH8Myu— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 2, 2019
Head coach John Beilein on getting back into Big Ten play:#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qeg27Ep1UE— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 2, 2019
Hear everything Coach Beilein had to say about getting back into the Big Ten season and preparing for Penn State ⤵️https://t.co/J5lhkub7r8— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 2, 2019
Rest In Peace, Tyler. 🙏 https://t.co/9wIP7AlKid— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 2, 2019
RT if you want us to unveil the outdoor sweaters for Saturday's game at Notre Dame Stadium.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GPywPF9zv3— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 2, 2019
Winter Whites ❄️— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 3, 2019
We’re taking it outdoors Saturday, Jan. 5 at Notre Dame Stadium#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JZiY4vj8PU
Not. Bad. At. All. https://t.co/9tKR74tXTQ— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 2, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Beilein News And Views — Handling Expectations, & Needed Confidence Boosts
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Confident Heading Into The Big Ten
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Cornerback David Long Entering NFL Draft
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Catching Up With Five Star Daxton Hill
• Austin Fox, Redshirt Junior Tight End Zach Gentry To Leave Michigan And Enter NFL Draft
---
