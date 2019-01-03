Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 3

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Penn State has been a difficult team for us to beat, and none of our wins have been easy against them lately"
— John Beilein

Headlines:

• Austin Fox, Beilein News And Views — Handling Expectations, & Needed Confidence Boosts

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Confident Heading Into The Big Ten

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Cornerback David Long Entering NFL Draft

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Catching Up With Five Star Daxton Hill

• Austin Fox, Redshirt Junior Tight End Zach Gentry To Leave Michigan And Enter NFL Draft

{{ article.author_name }}