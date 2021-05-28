Where Latest NBA Mock Drafts Project Michigan's Franz Wagner

Michigan Wolverines basketball now has five NBA Draft hopefuls in 2021, after freshman center Hunter Dickinson decided this week to declare early and test the waters. Others include forward Isaiah Livers, guards Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith, and, of course, wing Franz Wagner, who has the best chance of any to be drafted, almost guaranteed to hear his name called in the first round. Wagner has been projected anywhere between No. 7 overall to No. 22, with his stock having skyrocketed over the last year, following a sophomore campaign in which he earned a second-team All-Big Ten nod and helped lead the Maize and Blue to a regular-season Big Ten title and NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from long range. At 6-foot-9 — and possibly even taller — the long and rangy Wagner is also known for playing high-level defense. Several mock drafts have been updated in the last week since the conclusion of the NBA regular season and play-in games, with the projected draft order (which won't be official until the lottery on June 22) becoming more and more clear. Below, we've rounded up some recent projections on Wagner, where he's slated to be picked and why. RELATED: Where Michigan Targets Stand In Updated Rivals Recruiting Rankings RELATED: Wolverines In The NBA: Duncan Robinson, Tim Hardaway Making Playoff Impacts

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore wing Franz Wagner is the second in his family (brother Moe) to declare early for the NBA Draft out of U-M. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

• Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman has been bullish on Wagner from the jump, though he does have the German going No. 10 to the Sacramento Kings now, as opposed to No. 7 to the Golden State Warriors a few weeks back. The fact that Wagner can play multiple positions and is perfect for the 'positionless basketball' trend in the NBA, along with his defensive prowess, makes him an intriguing option for Sacramento. "Set in the backcourt after adding Tyrese Haliburton to join De'Aaron Fox, the Sacramento Kings could target Franz Wagner for his versatility from either forward spot," Wasserman wrote. "At 6-9, he's shown he can slash or make plays as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, catch-and-shoot from three and defend multiple positions. "Still 19 years old, Wagner ranked No. 3 in the nation in defensive plus-minus, and the Kings ranked last in the NBA in defensive efficiency."

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!