22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #8 S RJ Moten

#8 RJ Moten

As a Recruit

Once again I start one of these articles by telling you the player was a two-sport athlete in college with NFL bloodlines. RJ Moten is the son of former NFL player Ron Moten. RJ was an athlete from New Jersey, but also a pretty talented baseball player. Moten at one time was considered a future MLB first-round pick. Moten originally committed to Michigan over the likes of Penn State and Virginia Tech with the intention to play both sports. Before he arrived on campus though, Moten was getting MLB workouts and meeting with scouts. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic would set in motion dominos that would end with Moten not being selected in the 2020 draft. First, his senior season was canceled and then the MLB Draft was shortened to five rounds instead of forty. Other programs were turned off by Moten's desire to play both sports, while it was something that drew Jim Harbaugh to him.

“I think if (COVID-19) didn’t happen, I definitely would’ve gotten picked by somebody. — Moten to Michigan Daily

Career at Michigan

Despite his original aspirations as a recruit Moten decided to focus on football full time. He only saw the field once in 2020, but it was hard for freshmen to break through with the camp cancellations and other issues that came with the pandemic. Moten made a quick impression as a sophomore in 2021 however, playing in all 14 games and earning 5 starts at safety. In Michigan's multiple base defense Moten was called on as the third safety. A physical player who could have an impact in the box as well as in coverage. He finished the season with 34 tackles and an INT in that role, as well as filling in for Brad Hawkins and Daxton Hill.

2022 Expectations

Moten is expected to do for Michigan football what he thought he might do in baseball, and play centerfield. Versatility is the theme of the offseason. Moten had 3,500 all-purpose yards in high school and scored over 40 touchdowns. On defense, he had 79 tackles, 8 sacks, 8 fumble recoveries and 14 interceptions. Sometimes the term athlete gets overused or used improperly, but Moten is an athlete in every way the word should be used. He is expected to start in the Brad Hawkins role this fall, but I think his ability will see him reach another level. That is not a shot at Hawkins, who played WR as well before moving to safety, I just think Moten is that good. While the defensive scheme is largely the same, Jesse Minter's background is in the secondary while Mike Macdonald's was with linebackers and the front units. With DJ Turner, Rod Moore, Gemon Green, and RJ Moten leading the way, I believe Minter will lean on this group heavily in 2022 with Moten my pick to have a massive breakout season. Moten's speed and hands will allow him to play free safety and as a second defender ball hawk for poorly thrown balls like he did early against Michigan State.

