Not many players were affected more by Michigan’s 2017 offensive struggles than fullback Khalid Hill.

In 2016, he was nearly unstoppable in short yardage situations, rushing for 10 touchdowns on just 25 carries.

His production took a major hit this past year, though, with his numbers dropping to just three touchdowns on only 17 carries.

With that being said, Hill said he sold himself to the NFL teams who dropped by Michigan’s March 23 Pro Day as someone who has the ability to play multiple positions at the next level.

“I know I have to be as versatile as possible,” he explained. “You can’t just be a one dimensional guy in the NFL anymore. A lot of coaches asked me about my position, and I told them I’m an athlete — a fullback, tight end, running back, receiver — anything really.”

Hill actually has experience at other positions, serving as a tight end throughout the first three years of his Michigan tenure.

He was asked about the ways in which he has changed from the time he made the position switch after the 2015 season until now.

“Well, I’m lighter,” he laughed. “I’m at 263 now, so that’s a good thing.

“I also learned so much from [former running backs Coach Tyrone] Wheatley and Coach [Jay] Harbaugh during my time in the running backs room. Those guys taught me how to pass and run block, and all the other nuances that go along with the position.”

Hill revealed he actually had another source of help that prepared him for Michigan’s Pro Day.

“Some of the guys who I played with last season [2016] told me what to expect and what the process is like,” he said. “We have a group chat going — me, [former defensive end] Taco [Charlton], [former cornerback Channing] Strib[ling], and basically anyone who was in that big senior class.

“Without the input from those older guys, I would’ve been a lot more nervous heading into all of it. It went so smooth and actually better than I thought it would.”

Hill said he was happy with his overall performance, despite being hampered with a slight injury.

“Well, I didn’t do any running because I had a pulled hamstring,” he said. “A lot of NFL coaches agreed it was smart not to run and potentially risk prolonging the injury.

“I did the bench press 21 times, though, so I was cool with that. At rep No. 17, I racked one side but the other side came down, and I thought they were going to help me get it back up, but they said I had to do it by myself. That took about three reps out of me.”

Much of the Pro Day discussion at U-M involved defensive tackle Mo Hurst’s heart condition, and what effect (if any) it would have on his physical performance.

“Mo took it as any other day,” Hill affirmed. “He had his situation going on, but he didn’t let it affect him. He put the work in every day, and should be a first round pick [in April’s NFL draft]. You have to have a tough mindset, and just keep on pushing — you can’t let the outside noise affect you. If you want to play football, you have to make sacrifices.”

While Hurst is expected to be selected within the NFL draft’s first two rounds, Hill’s future is a bit up in the air.

He said he has upcoming meetings with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts, and will have a plan in place even if he is not selected in the draft.

He did have some parting words regarding Michigan’s backfield next year though.

“You guys need to watch out for the whole [running backs] room,” he warned. “[Junior] Chris [Evans] and [senior] Karan [Higdon] are back — they’ll be a problem to deal with — [redshirt sophomore] Kareem [Walker] too. Expect all of those guys to contribute in so many ways.”