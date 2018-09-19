The Week In Michigan Football Recruiting: Sept. 19
Here’s a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:
• Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now and the most recent edition of each can be found linked below. The offense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed and a few big targets still remain. The rest by position:
• Safety
• Athlete
• Michigan now has 23 commits in the 2019 class (ranked No. 8 nationally) and four in 2020 (No. 15), and most of their 2018 seasons are underway. Some of them are already stuffing the stat sheet and helping their respective teams get off to fast starts. Here’s a look back at who has done what so far on the gridiron.
• Michigan picked up perhaps its biggest commitment in the 2019 class on Tuesday night by landing Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill. The No. 1 safety and No. 24 prospect nationally spent the weekend in Ann Arbor for his official visit and pulled the trigger for U-M after returning home on Tuesday. Here's everything surrounding Hill's massive commitment:
• Commitment Impact — Daxton Hill To Michigan
• 'Dax Hill Is A Prodigious Talent'
• Michigan Football Player Comparison: Daxton Hill & Jabrill Peppers
• Five-star Daxton Hill chooses Michigan: Why that's Big For Blue
• Analysis: Michigan Lands Five-Star Daxton Hill
• By The Numbers: Daxton Hill Commits To Michigan
• Daxton Hill Talks U-M Official, Bonding With Coaches & Players, Timeline
• Michigan offered Bay City (Mich.) Central three-star wide receiver Devell Washington back in mid-June and the 6-4, 205-pounder made his way to Ann Arbor for U-M's home opener and couldn't have been more impressed.
• Michigan offered Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe four-star running back Bijan Robinson back in mid-May immediately grabbing the junior's attention. Over the weekend, the 6-1, 205-pounder made the more-than 1,500 mile trip to Ann Arbor to check out his first Michigan game.
• It’s never too early to start recruiting, and Michigan is doing just that with Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech 2021 linebacker Kobe King. At 6-1, 210 pounds King already has a great frame and stars for one of the biggest powerhouses in the state. The sophomore prospect already holds offers from Iowa State and Toledo and looks the part physically.
• Michigan hosted a small group of visitors this past weekend for the victory over SMU, and while the quantity was small, the quality certainly wasn’t. One such visitor was Tucson (Az.) Salpointe 2020 athlete Lathan Ransom. The 6-0, 190 pound prospect is primarily being recruited as a safety and has already racked up a national offer sheet including Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, USC, Stanford, Georgia Arizona, Arizona State and more.
• Every recruiting class is in need of big stout offensive linemen to lead the way. Taking a look at the landscape of college football, it’s so evident that teams are often good or bad pending the play of their offensive line. Michigan fans know this too well but perhaps could be on the road to improvement. Junior offensive tackle prospect Michael Carmody, out of Mars (Pa.), is an intriguing prospect in his own right.
• At 6-4, 197 pounds Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley 2020 wide receiver Michael Wyman mirrors Michigan receiver Tarik Black. While Wyman is an inch taller, athleticism and speed are largely similar in both players. Michigan pulled the trigger with a scholarship offer this past June and now the junior prospect has a visit in the plans.
• Part of the cycle to having a great offensive line is recruiting and it starts early. Eastpoint (Mich.) Harper Woods 2021 offensive guard Davion Weatherspoon made a visit to Ann Arbor for the win against Western Michigan and the 6-0, 280 pound prospect already holds an early offer from the Wolverines. He hopes to continue building a relationship with the coaches.
• Michigan didn't host a slew of recruits for the game against SMU but the ones who were in attendance definitely enjoyed themselves. The weather was nice, some explosive plays were made and Michigan came away with a big win over the Mustangs. Here's what the visitors had to say about the 25-point win.
• Here's a look at some Michigan recruiting trends on a scale of VERY LIKELY to VERY UNLIKELY.
