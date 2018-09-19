Graphic by Brandon Brown

Here’s a look back at the last week of action involving the Maize and Blue’s recruiting efforts:

• Hot Boards are being updated bi-weekly now and the most recent edition of each can be found linked below. The offense is the latest side of the ball to be reviewed and a few big targets still remain. The rest by position: • Defensive Line • Linebacker • Cornerback • Safety • Athlete

Five-star Daxton Hill is a huge win on the recruiting trail for Michigan. Daxton Hill

• It’s never too early to start recruiting, and Michigan is doing just that with Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech 2021 linebacker Kobe King. At 6-1, 210 pounds King already has a great frame and stars for one of the biggest powerhouses in the state. The sophomore prospect already holds offers from Iowa State and Toledo and looks the part physically.

Lathan Ransom enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.

• Michigan hosted a small group of visitors this past weekend for the victory over SMU, and while the quantity was small, the quality certainly wasn’t. One such visitor was Tucson (Az.) Salpointe 2020 athlete Lathan Ransom. The 6-0, 190 pound prospect is primarily being recruited as a safety and has already racked up a national offer sheet including Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, USC, Stanford, Georgia Arizona, Arizona State and more.

• Every recruiting class is in need of big stout offensive linemen to lead the way. Taking a look at the landscape of college football, it’s so evident that teams are often good or bad pending the play of their offensive line. Michigan fans know this too well but perhaps could be on the road to improvement. Junior offensive tackle prospect Michael Carmody, out of Mars (Pa.), is an intriguing prospect in his own right.

• At 6-4, 197 pounds Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley 2020 wide receiver Michael Wyman mirrors Michigan receiver Tarik Black. While Wyman is an inch taller, athleticism and speed are largely similar in both players. Michigan pulled the trigger with a scholarship offer this past June and now the junior prospect has a visit in the plans.

Davion Weatherspoon is one of the younger offensive linemen prospects in the country to hold a Michigan offer. Brandon Brown

• Part of the cycle to having a great offensive line is recruiting and it starts early. Eastpoint (Mich.) Harper Woods 2021 offensive guard Davion Weatherspoon made a visit to Ann Arbor for the win against Western Michigan and the 6-0, 280 pound prospect already holds an early offer from the Wolverines. He hopes to continue building a relationship with the coaches.

• Michigan didn't host a slew of recruits for the game against SMU but the ones who were in attendance definitely enjoyed themselves. The weather was nice, some explosive plays were made and Michigan came away with a big win over the Mustangs. Here's what the visitors had to say about the 25-point win.