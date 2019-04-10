Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 10

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
F5vkm6u83j5oxiolkqmw
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis declared for the NBA Draft Tuesday.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"“Mike [Sainristil] and Erick have really stepped up for being kids out of high school and done a really good job for us"
— Sherrone Moore

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Thoughts: On Recent NBA Declarations, More

• Andrew Hussey, Left Tackle Jon Runyan Comfortable Heading Into His Last Season

Austin Fox, Matthews, Poole Declare For NBA Draft, Intend To Hire Agents

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Makes The Cut For Devell Washington

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: When Will the Big Ten's Final Four Failures End?

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Freshman Is Making An Early Impact

• Austin Fox, Video: Sherrone Moore, Players Transitioning Well Into Josh Gattis' Offense

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Makari Paige Stops By U-M

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball Near The Top Of Way-Too-Early Rankings

• Austin Fox, Parents Of U-M's 2019 Signees Expand On Why Their Sons Chose Michigan

• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Freshman Erick All already competing at TE for Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}