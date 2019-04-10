The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
BREAKING 〽️🏀 NEWS! @1CMatthews, Jordan Poole & @_iggy_braz declared for early entry into NBA Draft.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 9, 2019
Under new NCAA rules, they intend to sign agents, who will work with U-M coaches & assist in evaluation & pre-draft process
Info: https://t.co/IEEgZv787D#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/TmvNbk65DF
#SpeedInSpace with the wideouts! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/B30BOmRsyQ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 9, 2019
B10: A double play ball ends the game and Indiana State wins. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gAYcmCzopW— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 10, 2019
Ako Thomas with his #SCTop10 candidacy today 😳 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q6iDBgKrVO— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 10, 2019
Day By Day. 📈— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 10, 2019
Get to know new Defensive Line coach, @CoachNua. This dude likes to push his guys and gets them to rally around each other. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/sbaIhkxK6i
HBD, @UMichFootball great @MHart2032! 🎁🎂🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 9, 2019
Hope it's a great one, and we'll see you Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/SFnxe9urpP
Six years ago yesterday, @TreyBurke became consensus NPOY.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 9, 2019
h/t @umichbball pic.twitter.com/nNXyGt8iT8
🚨 FIRST 2019-20 POWER 36 🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 9, 2019
1. Michigan State
2. Kentucky
3. Oregon
4. Auburn
5. Marquette
6. Virginia
7. Michigan
8. Duke
9. Louisville
10. Texas Tech
11-36: 🎥🎥🎥
What do you think of @TheAndyKatz’s rankings? pic.twitter.com/PoxrsHgxY9
I’ve enjoyed my time on Twitter! Thank you to my followers but I’ll be leaving now! https://t.co/9YCK5X7KRg— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 9, 2019
Our week at home starts tonight with @umichbaseball!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 9, 2019
We've also got:@UMichLacrosse's Military Appreciation Day @UMichWLAX's Senior Day (Maize Out!) @UMichFootball's Spring Game @umichtennis's Senior Day pic.twitter.com/znv4lKyyh4
REMINDER: Wolverine @canfield_faith is a top-10 finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. YOU can help Faith win! Vote every day for the senior captain.— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 9, 2019
VOTE: https://t.co/QSJb3Mk9Ic pic.twitter.com/nLiJ4yA438
Rapid fire. @Michigan_lou99 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aKx8ty8dSp— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 9, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Thoughts: On Recent NBA Declarations, More
• Andrew Hussey, Left Tackle Jon Runyan Comfortable Heading Into His Last Season
• Austin Fox, Matthews, Poole Declare For NBA Draft, Intend To Hire Agents
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Makes The Cut For Devell Washington
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: When Will the Big Ten's Final Four Failures End?
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Freshman Is Making An Early Impact
• Austin Fox, Video: Sherrone Moore, Players Transitioning Well Into Josh Gattis' Offense
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Makari Paige Stops By U-M
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball Near The Top Of Way-Too-Early Rankings
• Austin Fox, Parents Of U-M's 2019 Signees Expand On Why Their Sons Chose Michigan
• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Freshman Erick All already competing at TE for Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook