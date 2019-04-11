Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 11

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Josh Gattis looks to speed up Michigan's offense this year.
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"Right now, the two guys who are battling for that are having very solid springs. It hasn’t separated itself out yet."
— Ed Warinner on right tackle battle

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football: Right Tackle Battle 'Hasn't Separated Itself Out Yet'

• Austin Fox, Latest NBA Mock Draft Projections For Brazdeikis, Matthews And Poole

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: William Mohan Sees Himself Fitting At U-M

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: NBA Wolverines-Crawford's 51, Duncan Robinson’s Payday

• Andrew Hussey, Rashan Gary, Devin Bush Continue To Be Near The Top Of Mock Drafts

• Austin Fox, Ronnie Bell Talks Gattis' Offense, Reveals When Things Started To Click

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Giovanni El-Hadi's Coach Talks Game, Future

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: News & views: Michigan spring game is in name only

{{ article.author_name }}