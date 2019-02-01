The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 1
Tweets of the Day:
Rivalry Win ✔️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2019
Triple-Double ✔️
Next Up: Iowa #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/FfHDkyyBqd
The Wolverines are headed to Iowa for a Big Ten contest Friday night. Hear what John Beilein has to say prior to the game ⤵️https://t.co/Zg07hfUB16— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2019
The P and Mo show @moritz_weasley pic.twitter.com/4h6HOXBmLC— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 31, 2019
ZAVIER SIMPSON 〽️🏀— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) January 31, 2019
“That’s when I looked up there...got 11 points, 9 rebounds, and I think 11 assists so I’m like I should definitely finish this off.” - @Xaviersimpson3
A recap of the 6th triple-double in @umichbball history!!!
LISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/O4no0vZgMm #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/525ftf0A2Y
"How many points for a missed dunk?"— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 31, 2019
"Zero."
"How many for a made lay-up?
"Two."
"I was told there would be no math."
Here are our Top 5 basketball plays of January. pic.twitter.com/fso0axVCwZ
Everything you need to know for tomorrow's game at Iowa ⤵️https://t.co/LAiSH88GUz— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2019
.@Xaviersimpson3 is out here looking like @kaj33 with the Skyhook: pic.twitter.com/jwnK5dRdvn— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 24, 2019
The team has acquired guard Dennis Smith Jr., center DeAndre Jordan, guard/forward Wesley Matthews and two future first round draft picks from Dallas in exchange for forward Kristaps Porzingis, and guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee.— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 31, 2019
Just completed practice on the big sheet at Minnesota . Boys were jumping today !— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) January 31, 2019
〽️GoBlue 🏒🥅🚨 pic.twitter.com/5LjTpxnxx5
Tonight's game against Iowa has been postponed due to weather. The game will be rescheduled at a future date. More details: https://t.co/vzfNcsLH7i #goblue pic.twitter.com/VPi906JBId— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 31, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Believes Offense Has Another Gear
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Najee Story Impressed U-M Coaches In Person
• Austin Fox, NFL Analyst Breaks Down Draft Outlook For Karan Higdon And Zach Gentry
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Remains Near Top Of Power Rankings
• Austin Fox, NFL Draft Analyst Recaps Karan Higdon's Week At The Senior Bowl
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Q&A With Iowa Insider Tom Kakert
