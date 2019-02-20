Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 20

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Fxy9rtoqo6ciefcpdmm9
Michigan football added graduate transfer defensive end Michael Danna Tuesday.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Ben did a great job for us this past season, and I didn't think there was anyone better we could have hired."
— Jim Harbaugh on Ben McDaniels

Headlines:

• Austin Fox, CMU DE Mike Danna Transferring To Michigan, Will Be Eligible In 2019

• Andrew Hussey, CMU Radio Analyst Brock Gutierrez On Grad Transfer DE Mike Danna

• Chris Balas, Steve Fisher To Return Sunday, Rumeal Robinson Comments On 1989 Champs

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Discusses New QB Coach Ben McDaniels, Freshman Cade McNamara

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Quarterback

• Andrew Hussey, NFL Mock Drafts: Rashan Gary and Devin Bush Likely First-Round Picks

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five Illinois Targets To Watch

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Mazi Smith Settling In At U-M

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five Ohio Targets To Watch

• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan QB Cade McNamara already pushing Shea Patterson in weight room

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}