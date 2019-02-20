The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 20
Tweets of the Day:
Here I come. Truly a blessing #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WEQ1Y3Lmlz— Mike Danna (@MDanna7) February 19, 2019
The man, @Xaviersimpson3, aka Captain Hook, checked in with @BTNMikeHall tonight.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 19, 2019
Watch the @umichbball PG's interview below. pic.twitter.com/YmZ3d4GbF4
Welcome to Michigan, Michael Danna! @MDanna7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 20, 2019
The graduate transfer from Central Michigan is a defensive lineman and will be eligible to compete this fall. #GoBlue | #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/zaQuWPswfM
#TransformationTuesday in honor of Senior Night this Saturday#GoBlue // #ThankYouSeniors pic.twitter.com/HwJlcmN4uw— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 19, 2019
Do Not Disturb. Work In Progress. 😤 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vzkBe91iIH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 20, 2019
Nothing like a fall Saturday night in Ann Arbor... #GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/zXYwkYQrRo— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 19, 2019
Michigan moves up two spots in the @NCBWA poll. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6arRP68Poz— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 19, 2019
"Shock the world, boys."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 2, 2018
The phrase is etched into @umichbball lore, and the guys who gave the famous sign to @glenrice41 after the 1989 National Championship are back in San Antonio with the same sign.
Gotta be a good omen, right? pic.twitter.com/PBivOMJXZo
We are so excited for Li Li Leung for being named President and Chief Executive Officer of @USAGym. She was part of four Big Ten Championship teams. #ProBlue— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) February 19, 2019
Story: https://t.co/k1kbrut7JZ pic.twitter.com/CbgAbl0geA
“I took advantage of opportunities and now I'm at the best university in the world.”— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 19, 2019
Read how Kim Barnes Arico made it from Mastic Beach to Michigan » https://t.co/ewkVixLeUH pic.twitter.com/Y35naVJqYV
The sounds of PING! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dA6fIATGUe— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 19, 2019
We are back at it on Thursday at Crisler and we need you there! Free youth admission, $6 for a ticket, hot dog and drink! #goblue pic.twitter.com/54lTmS8VCa— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 19, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, CMU DE Mike Danna Transferring To Michigan, Will Be Eligible In 2019
• Andrew Hussey, CMU Radio Analyst Brock Gutierrez On Grad Transfer DE Mike Danna
• Chris Balas, Steve Fisher To Return Sunday, Rumeal Robinson Comments On 1989 Champs
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Discusses New QB Coach Ben McDaniels, Freshman Cade McNamara
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Quarterback
• Andrew Hussey, NFL Mock Drafts: Rashan Gary and Devin Bush Likely First-Round Picks
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five Illinois Targets To Watch
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Mazi Smith Settling In At U-M
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five Ohio Targets To Watch
• Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan QB Cade McNamara already pushing Shea Patterson in weight room
---
