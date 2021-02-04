TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 4

Thanks brother! So blessed to work with great men like you!! #GoBlue ! https://t.co/bPbFOVGCoi

Heck of a signing day for Michigan fans. Kudos to @CoachJim4UM , @CoachNua , @Coach_SMoore (happy birthday), @MikeMacUM , @19Bellamy , @MHart2032 , @Thee_Matty_D and the entire staff for pulling off some fireworks. Watch our full recap show here: https://t.co/dLsS96eK14 pic.twitter.com/kkrQzoAjC8

Preorder yours now at https://t.co/o6jRxefcMu pic.twitter.com/tMssudhMVJ

Welcome to Michigan, Rayshaun Benny! 〽️ @rayshaun_benny made 32 tackles, 11 TFLs and 5.5 sacks in five games this past season. #GoBlue | #NewBlue | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/pA2pDoyBQu

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook