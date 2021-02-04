TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 4

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 4
Tweets Of The Day
But aye #GoBlue 💙💛— Rayshaun Benny (@rayshaun_benny) February 3, 2021
Thanks brother! So blessed to work with great men like you!! #GoBlue! https://t.co/bPbFOVGCoi— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) February 3, 2021
February 3, 2021
Heck of a signing day for Michigan fans. Kudos to @CoachJim4UM, @CoachNua, @Coach_SMoore (happy birthday), @MikeMacUM, @19Bellamy, @MHart2032, @Thee_Matty_D and the entire staff for pulling off some fireworks.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 3, 2021
Hysterical😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/bgSmiXLsQ2— Raheem Anderson II (@Heem_62) February 3, 2021
Told y’all🤣— Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) February 3, 2021
February 3, 2021
Welcome to Michigan, Rayshaun Benny! 〽️@rayshaun_benny made 32 tackles, 11 TFLs and 5.5 sacks in five games this past season. #GoBlue | #NewBlue | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/pA2pDoyBQu— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 3, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Biggest Michigan Takeaways From National Signing Day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Meet The Commits: U-M Closes Out Its 2021 Class With Signing Day Fireworks
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Signing Day Recap Special
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: U-M Likely Won't Play Next Week
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Rayshaun Benny Means For Michigan
