The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 7

Andrew Hussey
Staff Writer

Safety Quinten Johnson signed to play at Michigan Wednesday.
Rivals.com

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day 

"Johnson is a very physical ball player who can really run. He's thick and fast so I think he could play rover or viper at Michigan. "
— Tom Lemming on Quinten Johnson

Headlines:

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Signee Superlatives

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Recruiting, The 3-2-1: On The Second Signing Day

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Class - Position By Position Report Card

• Austin Fox, How Michigan's 2019 Recruiting Haul Compares To Every Class Since 2002

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Signee Bio: Safety Quinten Johnson

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Preferred Walk-On Class of 2019

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: First-Person Review Of 2019 Class

• Austin Fox, By The Numbers: The Stats & Facts You Need To Know About U-M's 2019 Class

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Rutgers’ Pikiell Praises U-M As ‘Elite’

---

{{ article.author_name }}