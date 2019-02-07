The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 7
Tweets of the Day:
One of the top safeties in this year’s class hails from D.C.!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 6, 2019
Welcome to Michigan, Quinten Johnson! @_QJ11
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue | #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/3tefYjsZyk
- The SQUAD -— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 7, 2019
WELCOME to MICHIGAN.
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue x #NSD19 x #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/F1jfp17sPj
As days go by it's the bigger love of the family.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 6, 2019
Our new OFFENSIVE student-athletes. 👇#GoBlue x #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/DVKBfDbymt
As days go by we're gonna fill our house with happiness.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 6, 2019
Our new DEFENSIVE student-athletes. 👇#GoBlue x #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/VrV9E8euV1
Cleveland will send Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Rockets in the three-way deal, league source tells ESPN. Cavaliers acquired those two guards in Sunday's trade with Portland that sent Rodney Hood to the Blazers.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019
Nothing like wearing those Winged Helmets! Fa〽️ily got Stronger. Go Blue! https://t.co/DyaGkZWAKd— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) February 7, 2019
About that @Xaviersimpson3 @umichbball dime ...@BTNDaveRevsine: "Man, that's good."@BTNJonCrispin: "Gosh!"— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 6, 2019
Exactly, fellas. pic.twitter.com/6z9QGSfLek
Complete highlights from last night's road victory at Rutgers!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/azJ1Mjv5jj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 6, 2019
Senior @1CMatthews has been named 1 of 10 finalists for this year's Julius Erving Award.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 6, 2019
This honor recognizes the top small forward in men's college basketball#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zvq1pX8FJn
Nothing like your team singing you Happy Birthday after a great road win!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Gr9JmMvrpN— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 6, 2019
Captain Hook.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 6, 2019
Please help make the @Xaviersimpson3 nickname stick. pic.twitter.com/LqE9Hdh9AD
Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! We are so thankful for those that have paved the way for us. #goblue #NGWSD2019 pic.twitter.com/Te1o3pXjsE— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) February 6, 2019
Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! We are thankful for those that paved the way for us and proud to be examples for the next generation. #NGWSD2019 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nUJBYspHt5— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) February 6, 2019
Today, and every day, we are thankful for those that paved the way for us & proud to be examples for the next generation. #NGWSD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/00hxvtonfc— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) February 7, 2019
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Signee Superlatives
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Recruiting, The 3-2-1: On The Second Signing Day
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Class - Position By Position Report Card
• Austin Fox, How Michigan's 2019 Recruiting Haul Compares To Every Class Since 2002
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Signee Bio: Safety Quinten Johnson
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Preferred Walk-On Class of 2019
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: First-Person Review Of 2019 Class
• Austin Fox, By The Numbers: The Stats & Facts You Need To Know About U-M's 2019 Class
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Rutgers’ Pikiell Praises U-M As ‘Elite’
---
