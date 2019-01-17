The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 17
Tweets of the Day:
𝑺𝑶𝑳𝑫 𝑶𝑼𝑻‼️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 16, 2019
Our game against Michigan State on Feb. 24 is officially sold out! Thanks to the best fans in the country for continuing to pack Crisler and coming out and supporting us!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/eKb8MdoWxz
WHAT A DAY - 3⃣ more sellouts at Crisler!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 16, 2019
Ohio State (Jan. 29) ☑️
Wisconsin (Feb. 9) ☑️
Maryland (Feb. 16) ☑️#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zYchynTAcu
✋ sellouts in one day! Our game against Nebraska on Feb. 28 is officially SOLD OUT!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 17, 2019
Thank you 〽️ nation for your support and continuing to fill Crisler!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Gm7ykFh3qq
Who wants a new wallpaper? #GoBlue | #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/9y9Zrcqqjk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 16, 2019
It’s Rivalry Week. #GoBlue #BeatOSU x #BeatState— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 16, 2019
▪️ @UMichWGym
▪️ @umichwrestling
▪️ @UMichTrack
▪️ @UMichWTennis
▪️ @umichswimdive
▪️ @umichwbball pic.twitter.com/f13FT8JbcZ
Friday is @UMich night!— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 16, 2019
Use this link for tickets to see us take on Miami, meet @GRIII and hear from @devingardnerXCI postgame and get an exclusive hat! https://t.co/IG9dmpevSS
Plus, a donation will be made to the University's Managers and Athletic Trainers Scholarship. pic.twitter.com/uKbf6rMmbL
Thanks as always to Chuck for the escort out of town! #goblue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Aa9Dolbodk— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 16, 2019
Headlines:
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: It's Get-Real Time For Michigan, Michigan State
• Brandon Brown & Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: By The Numbers — Michigan Scholarship Count
• Austin Fox, Michigan Hires Arizona State's Shaun Nua As Its New Defensive Line Coach
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: What They're Saying Offseason Edition
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five Ohioans On U-M's Radar In 2020
• Austin Fox, The Numbers To Know Surrounding U-M's Signees In The Rivals100
---
