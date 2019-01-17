Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 17

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the Day:

Headlines:

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: It's Get-Real Time For Michigan, Michigan State

• Brandon Brown & Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: By The Numbers — Michigan Scholarship Count

• Austin Fox, Michigan Hires Arizona State's Shaun Nua As Its New Defensive Line Coach

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: What They're Saying Offseason Edition

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five Ohioans On U-M's Radar In 2020

• Austin Fox, The Numbers To Know Surrounding U-M's Signees In The Rivals100

---

