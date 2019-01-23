The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 23
Tweets of the Day:
.@1CMatthews DRILLS THE BUZZER BEATER TO GIVE MICHIGAN THE WIN!! THERE IS NO TIME LEFT ON THE CLOCK.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
Wolverines win in dramatic fashion to improve to 18-1!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/8n4IqyzEjN
Senior @1CMatthews hit the game-winning shot with less than a second on the scoreboard to propel Michigan to victory.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
Matthews finished the night 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/pOGI8ubVul
GOT IT. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uWKhvHqCZp— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
BuZzER BeATeR 🥊#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/F4Gr5YY5kV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
Overtime?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 23, 2019
Nah, @1CMatthews ends it to send No. 5 @umichbball to the 59-57 win. pic.twitter.com/VxFe01LEGi
He Called Game. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vFuaia2lyG— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 23, 2019
1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/lvrku7Xd7E— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
🚨🚨🚨BUZZER BEATER🚨🚨🚨@1CMatthews sinks the game-winner for @umichbball to defeat Minnesota!!!— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) January 23, 2019
LISTEN to @ShepMatt’s final call on 〽️🏀📻#GoBlue https://t.co/wiTX7yZgoy
A look at @1CMatthews for the rest of the night, and tomorrow on campus. pic.twitter.com/YHsmdIu8he— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 23, 2019
Freshman @_iggy_braz recorded his second career double-double with 18 points and added a career-best 12 rebounds #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Xe1i770sMK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
Junior @JonTeske went 7-for-8 from the floor, scoring 15 points. Teske also added five rebounds and three blocks#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/dCZoGK2bCG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
Tom Brady is among the all-time greats in any sport when it comes to championship appearances -- appearing in his ninth Super Bowl in 18 seasons.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 22, 2019
WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/ynZ9CC5DuT#GoBlue | #ProBlue | 📷: USATSI pic.twitter.com/wGe87R7eI2
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Baskeball Instant Recap: Wolverines Top Gophers On Matthews Jumper
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, Videos: Beilein, Players Recap Buzzer-Beating Win Over Minnesota
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Giles Jackson Enjoys Meeting With Josh Gattis
• Austin Fox, Cornelius Johnson's Father Discusses Son's Recruitment On Harbaugh Podcast
• Drew Hallett, Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Loss of Kohl-posure
---
