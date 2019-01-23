Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 23

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Baskeball Instant Recap: Wolverines Top Gophers On Matthews Jumper

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, Videos: Beilein, Players Recap Buzzer-Beating Win Over Minnesota

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Giles Jackson Enjoys Meeting With Josh Gattis

• Austin Fox, Cornelius Johnson's Father Discusses Son's Recruitment On Harbaugh Podcast

• Drew Hallett, Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Loss of Kohl-posure

---

{{ article.author_name }}