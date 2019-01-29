Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 29

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
Wvy6mfbroz2ykz9spciw
Michigan's Zavier Simpson is averaging 8.8 points per game this season.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I’ve got a great snow blower I took in June to get fixed, and did get fixed. It took until December. I’m out there … it’s one of the things I really enjoy doing."
— John Beilein

Headlines:

• Austin Fox, Friday's 23-Point Win At IU Marked A Rare Occurrence For U-M Under Beilein

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stays At No. 5 In AP Poll

• Austin Fox, Ignas Brazdeikis Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For The Fourth Time

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Eight Is Enough For Beilein

• Austin Fox, Michigan's National Statistics Heading Into The Ohio State Showdown

• Andrew Hussey, What Nate Woody Brings To Michigan Wolverines Football

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Scouting Scooby Johnson

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Has Offered 14 Prospects At St. Frances

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}