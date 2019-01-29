The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 29
Tweets of the Day:
This week in the polls ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/5vzPuNY9QX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 28, 2019
.@_iggy_braz is now a 4⃣✖️ @B1GMBBall Freshman Player of the week after averaging 19 points and 9 rebounds per game last week!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/46SpqcifMm— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 28, 2019
Ignas Brazdeikis of @umichbball averaged 19 points and nine rebounds in guiding Michigan to an undefeated week with wins over Minnesota and at Indiana, earning #B1GMBBall Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season https://t.co/mEbyP28Veh pic.twitter.com/GCcHJVjBvI— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2019
Jon Teske is Monday #GoBlue x @JonTeske pic.twitter.com/Yg10AyN8xc— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 28, 2019
Official: No @umichbball player has won more @B1GMBBall FOW honors than this guy.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 28, 2019
Congrats, @_iggy_braz! pic.twitter.com/ICfbtptdx2
We heard it through the grapevine…— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 28, 2019
It’s Motown Night tomorrow night as we host Ohio State. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/srEnFPwlmP
One for the other 🖐.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 28, 2019
Former @umichfootball QB Tom Brady, the 🐐, eyes his sixth (!) ring in #SBLIII. pic.twitter.com/0elm43w2yP
As we gear up for another Tom Brady #SuperBowl, get a chance to listen to this @ProFootballHOF podcast ft. former Wolverine Aaron Shea. @AShea36 talks about his time with Tom Brady at Michigan and Brady’s incredible #NFL career.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 28, 2019
CHECK IT OUT » https://t.co/M1mq1eU5eX#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MLCPGXo3eR
Winter contact period 📱🚙🔊🎶 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/l1N04RmgTo— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) January 29, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Friday's 23-Point Win At IU Marked A Rare Occurrence For U-M Under Beilein
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stays At No. 5 In AP Poll
• Austin Fox, Ignas Brazdeikis Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For The Fourth Time
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Eight Is Enough For Beilein
• Austin Fox, Michigan's National Statistics Heading Into The Ohio State Showdown
• Andrew Hussey, What Nate Woody Brings To Michigan Wolverines Football
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Scouting Scooby Johnson
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Has Offered 14 Prospects At St. Frances
---
