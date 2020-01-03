The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 3
Tweets of the day
Thank You Michigan... Love You Boys! pic.twitter.com/D6QArlAJYv— Chris Partridge (@CoachCPartridge) January 2, 2020
#OneFour ✌🏾️ pic.twitter.com/T5zqEy33l2— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) January 2, 2020
OFFICIAL | Ole Miss adds three to coaching staff— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 2, 2020
Welcome to the family‼️
📰 https://t.co/NETLJ0ZXQ3 pic.twitter.com/G6kxU8aAMg
@CoachCPartridge The realest coach in the game of business love you coach p.s for the recruits if he say he can’t Bowl don’t believe him 😂❤️— || Nick Eubanks || (@banksera82) January 2, 2020
Most underrated coach on the 〽️ staff is Jay Harbaugh. His guys have been improving every yr. When he had TEs he was great. Recruits really well. But his last name is Harbaugh do 〽️ fans won’t give him credit. Jay>CP— Zeek (@ZeekBPrint) January 2, 2020
January 3, 2020
Last High School Event Was Crazy! Had An Amazing Time Thanks To @AllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/5bCsbRJrAW— Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) January 3, 2020
Expect a lot of these types of plays for Michigan signee AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) in Ann Arbor #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZgHfsuavlO— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 2, 2020
Michigan signee AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) on the outside. Getting some work in against Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Lw4YCVLl7W— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 2, 2020
Rivals250 corner and top Michigan target Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) in action. Will announce his decision Saturday. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iIN8B68Db6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 2, 2020
@AJHenning3 getting ready for the All-American Bowl with Coach Z. Look for #85 for the West team on Saturday (NBC at 1pm). Go AJ! pic.twitter.com/Zk4D4vPbZ5— LW East Athletics (@LWEastAthletics) January 2, 2020
Michigan corner signee Andre Seldon just broke up a pass in the Under Armour game. Seldon has been excellent all week, size has not been a hinderance against some of the top receivers— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 2, 2020
This is OL Rocco Spindler, a Michigan lean, taking on DE Bryce Langston. Spindler’s hometown of Clarkston, Michigan also produced “musician” kid Rock pic.twitter.com/7JAEiDS6fD— Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) January 2, 2020
Blake Corum is such a fun back. Phillip Lindsay 2.0.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2020
6:00 PM ESPN2 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/1txBoKxlP6— Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) January 2, 2020
Big big news coming too you soon— Tarik Black (@LetmeRockk_) January 3, 2020
On Tuesday’s #MM365 podcast, @DickieV shared his top 5 players of the decade!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 2, 2020
1. Zion Williamson
2. Anthony Davis
3. Buddy Hield
4. Kemba Walker
5. Trey Burke
🎧 https://t.co/oaKr2rNhdh pic.twitter.com/jmr6h0k6K5
Great Lakes water levels are projected to rise in 2020. A researcher from @UMSEAS talks about the effect winter weather will have on summer lake levels. Read more via: @freep https://t.co/kbvwOxnPng pic.twitter.com/I7ccDDLwTu— University of Michigan (@UMich) January 2, 2020
Beginning this summer, @michiganross will welcome high school students to the first Summer Business Academy, a unique opportunity to learn about and explore business. https://t.co/bWrL8HRJzU pic.twitter.com/qaTvgyDzfZ— University of Michigan (@UMich) January 2, 2020
#GoBlue 💙〽️— Naquan Brown™ (@quanbrown_4) January 2, 2020
Looking for a hobby or a fun new to get active in the new year? Why not give fencing a try like these ladies did in Barbour Gymnasium in 1903? #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/13C4MWBwzo— University of Michigan (@UMich) January 3, 2020
NINE DAYS until we open the 2020 indoor track & field season at home with the Wolverine Invitational!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) January 2, 2020
Saturday, Jan. 11 / 11 a.m.
MORE: https://t.co/XtSNNgWMPR#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vrYGa2FN4T
SUNDAY!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 2, 2020
🎟 » https://t.co/21BVx3R4ZL pic.twitter.com/Qw3cqo9Q51
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Safeties/Special Teams Coach Chris Partridge Departs for Ole Miss
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Signees Shine in Under Armour All-America Game
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Snap Counts, Initial PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 35-16 Loss to Alabama
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Tidbits, Observations From All-American Bowl Practice
• Jacey Zembal, The WolfPacker: Michigan Signee Zeb Jackson Adjusting to Different Roles at Montverde
