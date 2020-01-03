News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 3

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I can't express in words the love and gratitude I have for the University of Michigan. These last 5 years have truly been amazing; I have grown so much as a coach, mentor, and father. My family will always bleed blue!"
— Former Michigan special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, following his departure to Ole Miss.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Safeties/Special Teams Coach Chris Partridge Departs for Ole Miss

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Signees Shine in Under Armour All-America Game

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Snap Counts, Initial PFF Takeaways From Michigan's 35-16 Loss to Alabama

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Tidbits, Observations From All-American Bowl Practice

• Jacey Zembal, The WolfPacker: Michigan Signee Zeb Jackson Adjusting to Different Roles at Montverde

