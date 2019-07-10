The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 10
Tweets of the Day:
First round pick Jordan Poole fuels the @warriors @NBASummerLeague win with 23 PTS! #NBARooks #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/KQgZWvhe1y— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) July 9, 2019
"It felt like good! It felt like I hadn't been on the court the last six days."— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2019
D.J. Wilson on his 2019 @NBASummerLeague Debut:#BucksSummer | @johnsoncontrols pic.twitter.com/IWpGtn5YN3
#GLeagueAlum @D_Bo20 showed out today in the @MiamiHEAT win at #NBASummer!— NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 9, 2019
14 PTS | 4 3PM 🔥🔥🔥@umichbball ↗️ @SFSkyforce ↗️ @MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/Ps9wyIR6Z5
July 9, 2019
You've asked. It is here. 🔥— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) July 9, 2019
The 2019 @UMichFootball poster is now available for pickup in our office (while supplies last)!
Also available for download » https://t.co/oF9ONSJOg1#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/SGES80GBcD
NEWS: 76 Wolverines have been named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 9, 2019
The list includes student-athletes who recorded a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year.
Congrats to all!
INFO » https://t.co/odS0hn4V0P#GoBlue | #STUDENTAthletes 〽️📚
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Scouting Franz Wagner, Assessing His Fit
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Roman Wilson
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Impact of Franz Wagner's Commitment
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh On DE Mike Danna — 'He's Been Better Than Advertised So Far
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M In Top 2021 Lineman's Top Four
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Speedster AJ Henning
• Austin Fox, Mohan Is A Lethal Blitzer, But 'Can Also Drop Back & Take Away The Slant'
• Andrew Hussey, Duncan Robinson Discusses Juwan Howard and John Beilein On Ringer Podcast
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: How Michigan rallied to save Franz Wagner's recruitment, after John Beilein left
---
