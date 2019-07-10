News More News
other sports

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 10

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

We knew Mike was good, but he's doing better than advertised so far. His work ethic has been outstanding, and he's on a mission to make both himself and Michigan great.
— Jim Harbaugh on Mike Danna

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Scouting Franz Wagner, Assessing His Fit

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Roman Wilson

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Impact of Franz Wagner's Commitment

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh On DE Mike Danna — 'He's Been Better Than Advertised So Far

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M In Top 2021 Lineman's Top Four

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Speedster AJ Henning

• Austin Fox, Mohan Is A Lethal Blitzer, But 'Can Also Drop Back & Take Away The Slant'

• Andrew Hussey, Duncan Robinson Discusses Juwan Howard and John Beilein On Ringer Podcast

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: How Michigan rallied to save Franz Wagner's recruitment, after John Beilein left

---

{{ article.author_name }}