{{ timeAgo('2019-07-06 11:19:57 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 6

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

I was kind of surprised I wasn’t drafted in the first round,But I’m happy with the situation I’m in. It’s a great situation for me, and I’m proud to be a Knick. I’m definitely going to prove a lot of people wrong.
— Ignas Brazdeikis

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Roman Wilson's Coach Breaks Down His Game

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball, NBA Update: Summer League, More

• John Borton, Michigan Wolverines Football Preview Excerpt: U-M Set Stage For Tom Brady

• Austin Fox, Four-Star S Makari Paige Includes U-M In Top Group, Is Close To A Decision

• Andrew Hussey, Former Wolverine Jimmy Kerr Signs With Detroit Tigers

• Mac Berman, New York Post: Knicks rookie Ignas Brazdeikis looking to prove skeptics wrong

---

