The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 6
Tweets of the Day:
50 days left until football begins. pic.twitter.com/R4NTPst12m— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 5, 2019
〽️@umichbaseball played in the four most-watched games at the College World Series https://t.co/1gRmTecn5u— Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) July 5, 2019
Summer work doesn’t stop!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 5, 2019
Practice #2 ... Let’s go#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IO9QC3Gh2y
That’s a swish. And that’s a swish. Oh and that’s a swish.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 5, 2019
Yup ... @colebajema22 is in the house!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/a0rrjnXwHb
Fresh.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 5, 2019
Go All-Access with the Dubs' rooks as the 2019 draft class tried on the blue & gold for the very first time 👊 pic.twitter.com/zLsoegO5jq
Some big @umichswimdive news from the World University Games: Catie and Gabby DeLoof won GOLD for Team USA and Gus Borges won SILVER for Brazil — each on their 4x100-meter freestyle relays. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/tCWEIdER0j— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 5, 2019
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Roman Wilson's Coach Breaks Down His Game
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball, NBA Update: Summer League, More
• John Borton, Michigan Wolverines Football Preview Excerpt: U-M Set Stage For Tom Brady
• Austin Fox, Four-Star S Makari Paige Includes U-M In Top Group, Is Close To A Decision
• Andrew Hussey, Former Wolverine Jimmy Kerr Signs With Detroit Tigers
• Mac Berman, New York Post: Knicks rookie Ignas Brazdeikis looking to prove skeptics wrong
---
