The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 9
Tweets of the Day:
Ben Bredeson, Jordan Glasgow and Khaleke Hudson named student attendees for @UMichFootball at Big Ten Football Media Days. #B1GFootball x #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/6KGFMxA8YH— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 8, 2019
Yes. It’s Monday.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 8, 2019
Our work is never done! 〽️🏀#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VF1CZV6UY2
Another look 👀 pic.twitter.com/A1GIgAuPcN— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 8, 2019
If ya don’t know, now ya know #️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ZyulBqR6aX— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 8, 2019
Ready to go!! pic.twitter.com/yz2k5NFkN4— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2019
Throw Jordan Poole in there, too! 💧 https://t.co/0KhrHajhac— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 8, 2019
Life isn’t about who you know, but who Know’s You! #GoBlue〽️ #BestChanceU https://t.co/lOdqwaQ8kl— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) July 8, 2019
The first player to score 30 points in #NBASummerLeague?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 8, 2019
That’s @_iggy_braz, who went for 30 points and 8 boards last night.
Our #ProBlue @umichbball guys are BALLING OUT in Vegas. #GoBlue (📷: USATSI) pic.twitter.com/mTQL9NOkjb
Give it up for Andrew Liskowitz @AndrewLisko, your 🥈 SILVER MEDALIST 🥈 in the #Napoli2019 World University Games shot put for @TeamUSA!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) July 8, 2019
His clutch 20.49m (67-2.75) heave in the penultimate round was the difference between 2nd & 3rd#MeatFactory #ThrowBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OkR7jhMvM8
Better tomorrow than I am today— Nate Schoenle (@NateSchoenle) July 8, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Kalel Mullings' Coach Discusses His Game
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball-Ignas Brazdeikis Puts Up 30 In Summer League
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - William Mohan
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Recruiting: Former Eaglecrest Coach Discusses Reece Atteberry
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: QB Coach Breaks Down JJ McCarthy
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Preview Excerpt: The Warinner Effect
• Marc Berman, NY Post: Inside the Knicks’ Ignas Brazdeikis contract numbers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook