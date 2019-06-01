The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 1
Tweets of the Day:
Highlights: Kauffmann doesn't allow a Creighton runner past first base; Michigan cruises to 6-0 win #GoBlue #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/dGEEBZBmNd— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 1, 2019
Wolverines Advance! @umichbaseball takes the opening game in Corvallis! #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/meuOW4uvjT— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 31, 2019
Michigan Baseball Powers Past Creighton, 6-0 https://t.co/UGqB4x5Dz7 #GoBlue #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/hXu2Iw5AXo— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 1, 2019
Postgame Report: Kauffmann, Bats Power Michigan Baseball Past No. 22 Creighton in NCAA Opener, 6-0 #GoBlue #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/EDLcerlDHe— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 1, 2019
WIN! Michigan powers past Creighton, 6-0; advances to play Saturday night at 7 pm PT against the winner of Oregon State/ Cincinnati #GoBlue #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/PLPhEkzjdt— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 31, 2019
Ready for the CHALLENGE. 💪 pic.twitter.com/fpPBUnDYy8— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 31, 2019
This reunion between @JalenRose and @JuwanHoward is just what you need on this Friday. pic.twitter.com/2WypLVI4N6— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 31, 2019
I am thankful that Coach Beilein gave me the opportunity to coach w/ a great & talented group of coaches and support staff. I especially want to thank our PLAYERS & will always be appreciative of our times on & off the court, entering the fight & bringing the heat together! pic.twitter.com/OwUGNuZi5P— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) May 31, 2019
New @umichbball coach @JuwanHoward told us how emotional yesterday's introduction was for him: pic.twitter.com/TwYW4u8KHQ— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 31, 2019
😀 or 😁 or 😃 or 😆? #GoBlue x #NationalSmileDay @_MXKEY pic.twitter.com/HoTyCE40cD— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 31, 2019
Good luck at NCAAs this weekend @umichrowing!! 🚣♀️ 💪#GoBlue x #RowBlue pic.twitter.com/KcxZ151Nw4— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 31, 2019
Congrats to @umichrowing's Annika Hoffmann on winning the Elite 90 Award given to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA at the NCAA Championships!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 31, 2019
Hoffmann has a 4.0 in Political Science and Comparative Literature. pic.twitter.com/ZMRnXa4OJy
Best of luck to our friends at @LFC in the #UCL Final tomorrow!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 31, 2019
We enjoyed hosting you and your amazing supporters here as you kicked off the 2018-19 season in style. #GoBlue | #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p7rCGGV36C
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, INSIDE THE FORT, Part II: Michigan Wolverines Football And Recruiting
• Chris Balas, ITF EXTRA — On Phil Martelli, Franz Wagner and Jalen Wilson
• Andrew Hussey, Adrian Nunez on Juwan Howard: 'You Just Trust What He Says'
• Austin Fox, Manuel Talks Beilein's Exit, Potential Of Re-Raising The Fab Five Banners
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Athlete
• Andrew Hussey, Juwan Howard Talks About The Fab Five With Jalen Rose On 'Get Up'
• Chris Balas,
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Peny Boone Hearing From
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Juwan Howard and Michigan Basketball
• Steve Yingling, Free Press: Michigan baseball opens NCAA regional play with win vs. Creighton
