{{ timeAgo('2019-06-01 08:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 1

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

We may display the banners or think about it in a different way, but we took them down permanently and from the record books. I understand the Fab Five’s frustrations with what the University did back then, but we can’t simply put the records back in the books on our own.
— Warde Manuel

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, INSIDE THE FORT, Part II: Michigan Wolverines Football And Recruiting

• Chris Balas, ITF EXTRA — On Phil Martelli, Franz Wagner and Jalen Wilson

• Andrew Hussey, Adrian Nunez on Juwan Howard: 'You Just Trust What He Says'

• Austin Fox, Manuel Talks Beilein's Exit, Potential Of Re-Raising The Fab Five Banners

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Athlete

• Andrew Hussey, Juwan Howard Talks About The Fab Five With Jalen Rose On 'Get Up'

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Peny Boone Hearing From

• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Juwan Howard and Michigan Basketball

• Steve Yingling, Free Press: Michigan baseball opens NCAA regional play with win vs. Creighton

---

