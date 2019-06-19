The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 19
Tweets of the Day:
Hear from the players and coaches after last night's @umichbaseball #CWS win! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Vdggyg2K4s— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 18, 2019
This team. This team. This team.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 18, 2019
Everyone is enjoying @umichbaseball’s run in the College World Series. 〽️🔥⚾️ pic.twitter.com/mREikkl4ES
The final out of Tommy Henry's SHUTOUT 💪#GoBlue x #CWS pic.twitter.com/Q9gajidycg— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 18, 2019
MGoBlue Awards Men's Team of the Year: @umichbaseball 🔥🔥#GoBlue 🏆〽️ pic.twitter.com/OpXyzolN1O— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 18, 2019
Tommy Henry's pitching ✔️— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 18, 2019
Jesse Franklin's home run ✔️
Check out all the highlights from @umichbaseball's 2-0 #CWS win against Florida State last night pic.twitter.com/sHo0AGajud
Michigan #CWS Remix: Wolverines Shutout Florida State; Keep Rolling #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cqmOHV9dOd— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
NOT TODAY! 🚫✋— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
😂 We love Kim! Best athletic trainer in ⚾️ #GoBlue〽️ | #CWS pic.twitter.com/Y7J8p8jXLx
No days off for #Team153! pic.twitter.com/roR31WpQvw— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
Getting a pump in with J Cole (@colesy16) today! pic.twitter.com/aFD66138ga— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
We got better today 💪 pic.twitter.com/SXXvHvNMeC— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 18, 2019
Listen to the final out from last night's win!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 19, 2019
🎤 @IMGAudio @BrianBoesch pic.twitter.com/eV1EZBXAfs
Second pitch of the game, 13th homer of the season 🚀— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 19, 2019
Jesse Franklin is just getting started this #CWS pic.twitter.com/1CrFOR0Tvg
Another good day in Omaha 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Mc0OOzA4ml— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 19, 2019
🔥 FRESH KICKS ALERT! 🔥— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 18, 2019
Just had a new pair of Jordan 11s arrive at the facility. #GoBlue | #WEAREJORDAN pic.twitter.com/qWnI1aY0JA
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Latest On Offers From Wolverines' Juwan Howard
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Commits And Targets In The Initial 2021 Rivals100
• Andrew Hussey, The Latest NBA Draft Buzz
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Odds to Advance to CWS Championship Series
• Austin Fox, How Brown's Defenses Have Fared Against The Best Offenses He's Faced At U-M
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Henry Rifles Michigan Past FSU
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: 4-Star Jabri Abdur-Rahim Talks U-M, Howard
• Andrew Hussey, Brown Jug Owner Perry Porikos Joins Jim Harbaugh's Podcast
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Malcolm Greene Recaps Visit
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan's Brazdeikis determined to 'prove a lot of people wrong' on NBA Draft night
---
