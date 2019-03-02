Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-02 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 2

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Zze51c1psib3xifvgiz4
Former Michigan running back Kara Higdon competed at the NFL Combine Friday.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"There are a lot of things that go on to any type of ankle sprain. We've done all the tests, and we're hoping he's going to come back real soon, but it's going to be up to him and it's going to be when he's pain free."
— John Beilein on Charles Matthews

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Charles Matthews Is A Game Time Decision

• Andrew Hussey, Live Blog: Michigan Football At The NFL Scouting Combine Friday

• Austin Fox, Colin Castleton Talks Career Night, Mental & Physical Progress He Has Made

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analysts Identify Prospects High On Michigan

• Austin Fox, A Look At The Numbers Anthony Campanile's Past Position Groups Have Posted

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What They're Saying After Nebraska Victory

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Tight End

• The Wolverine Staff, Inside The Fort: The Latest Michigan Football, Basketball & Recruiting News

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Ex-Wolverine Gentry has no regrets about leaving school early, says he's ready for NFL

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}