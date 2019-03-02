The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 2
Tweets of the Day:
Big-time stuff from Karan Higdon! #GoBlue x #ProBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/8StAEqinaP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2019
4.50u for Karan Higdon in the 40-yard dash!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2019
Be sure to catch our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/f8RAnW6PC7
This is a big-time job interview.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2019
Our guys caught up with Karan Higdon in Indy to hear why an NFL team should invest in the former Wolverine. 👇#GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/RSayOA3qZa
#NFLCombine key measurements thread…— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2019
233. #Michigan LB Devin Bush
Height: 5-11
Weight: 234
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 32
Wingspan: 76 4/8
#NFLCombine key measurements thread…— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2019
229. #Michigan DE Chase Winovich
Height: 6-2 6/8
Weight: 256
Hand: 10
Arm: 32 6/8
Wingspan: 78 4/8
Michigan DL Rashan Gary measured in at 6’4 3/8” and 277 pounds with 34 1/8” arms.— Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 1, 2019
If you like him at EDGE, here are size comparables: Tank Carradine/Carlos Dunlap/Pernell McPhee
If you like him at DT, here’s basically the only notable size comparable: Anthony Zettel
#NFLCombine key measurements thread…— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2019
212. #Michigan DE Rashan Gary
Height: 6-4 3/8
Weight: 277
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 34 1/8
Wingspan: 81 7/8
Here's a look a the top running back performers from the 2019 class based on the Next Gen Stats Combine Score powered by @awscloud.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 1, 2019
Oklahoma State RB Justice Hill finished with the highest combine score of the group running the 40 in 4.40 seconds + 10'10 broad jump at 198 lbs. pic.twitter.com/KMAckUhDA0
He's chasing his dream.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2019
"I have to continue attacking each day with a high level of intensity and ultimately work my way to come out on top."
STORY » https://t.co/TEkvnLVqC3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/I7leTtdTQq
WATCH Zach at the #NFLCombine!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2019
It begins at 4 p.m. with the bench press. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/LBBUgRnsBx
Zach Gentry/Michigan. 34 1/8 arms. 12 reps— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 1, 2019
Last game of the season in Crisler ✔️— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 1, 2019
Coming into March with a W ✔️
Watch highlights from last night's dominate @umichbball win against Nebraska ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4WEareDKoD
Thx to @MaizeRageUM and all our fans for rooting for us in our 17-1 home schedule ! Last night was special as we said farewell to Charles but welcomed Frosh to the current rotation We are grateful for the great atmosphere our students and fans have created at Crisler #goblue— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 1, 2019
*whispers*— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 1, 2019
Happy March! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oKG5VkkKqt
The TEAM. The TEAM. The TEAM.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2019
That’s a great week of work! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/BR2i6FLcpH
MILES! The junior goes 44.82, breaking the SCHOOL RECORD that had stood since 2009. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hP3mzzcevd— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 2, 2019
WIN! No. 17-ranked Michigan tops CSUN behind another masterful start from lefty ace Tommy Henry who struck out 12 over 8 innings.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 2, 2019
Michigan is 7-0 & Henry has not allowed a run in 23 innings while striking out 34. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/g9SdZ9l4sd
KEEP BATTLING! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iPUZVbW5mj— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 1, 2019
Another Friday night win! #goblue pic.twitter.com/c2wi8DQ0NA— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) March 1, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Charles Matthews Is A Game Time Decision
• Andrew Hussey, Live Blog: Michigan Football At The NFL Scouting Combine Friday
• Austin Fox, Colin Castleton Talks Career Night, Mental & Physical Progress He Has Made
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analysts Identify Prospects High On Michigan
• Austin Fox, A Look At The Numbers Anthony Campanile's Past Position Groups Have Posted
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What They're Saying After Nebraska Victory
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Tight End
• The Wolverine Staff, Inside The Fort: The Latest Michigan Football, Basketball & Recruiting News
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Ex-Wolverine Gentry has no regrets about leaving school early, says he's ready for NFL
